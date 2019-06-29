Bill introduced to electronically limit tractor-trailer speeds

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Washington - Two U.S. senators have introduced a bill that would electronically limit tractor-trailer speeds to 65 miles per hour, a move they say would save lives on the nation's highways. Most of the trucks on U.S. highways already have speed-limiting technology built in, but it is not always used. In a statement, Jackson said most other countries already use it to cap truck speeds, according to The legislation would require all new trucks to have speed limiter software activated. It would also be extended to existing trucks that already have the technology. But it would not have to be retrofitted on rigs without the software. The measure would circumvent the Trump administration's Department of Transportation, which has delayed any action on the proposed rule indefinitely as part of a retreat from regulations that the president says slow the economy. The original proposed rule didn't specify a top speed, but aid the government had studied 60, 65 and 68 mph. It has been stuck in the governmental process since November 2016, after the completion of a public comment period. The next action on the rule is listed as “undetermined” on a federal website, according to the The DOT writes that limiting truck speeds to 65 mph would save 63 to 214 lives per year. The new bill's sponsors say there are The proposed bill would also solve another problem. Most truck tires aren't designed to travel at speeds over 75 mph. However, some states have speed limits of 80 mph. If the trucks exceed the tire speed rating, it can cause blowouts and crashes. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., introduced the measure Thursday, saying it would take the place of a proposed Department of Transportation regulation that has "languished in the federal process" for over a decade.Most of the trucks on U.S. highways already have speed-limiting technology built in, but it is not always used. In a statement, Jackson said most other countries already use it to cap truck speeds, according to SFGate. The legislation would require all new trucks to have speed limiter software activated. It would also be extended to existing trucks that already have the technology. But it would not have to be retrofitted on rigs without the software.The measure would circumvent the Trump administration's Department of Transportation, which has delayed any action on the proposed rule indefinitely as part of a retreat from regulations that the president says slow the economy.The original proposed rule didn't specify a top speed, but aid the government had studied 60, 65 and 68 mph. It has been stuck in the governmental process since November 2016, after the completion of a public comment period. The next action on the rule is listed as “undetermined” on a federal website, according to the Associated Press. The DOT writes that limiting truck speeds to 65 mph would save 63 to 214 lives per year. The new bill's sponsors say there are 1,115 fatal crashes every year on highways where the speed limit is 55 mph or higher.The proposed bill would also solve another problem. Most truck tires aren't designed to travel at speeds over 75 mph. However, some states have speed limits of 80 mph. If the trucks exceed the tire speed rating, it can cause blowouts and crashes. More about Technology, speed limit control, intelligent speed assistance, department of transportation, tractortrailers Technology speed limit control intelligent speed as... department of transp... tractortrailers