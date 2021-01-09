Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology As more companies seek out backup and disaster recovery solutions due to the rise in cyber-attacks, hackers have moved on to cold-calling victims directly. This new kind of threat requires new business tactics, explains Russell Reeder. According to Russell P. Reeder, CEO of data protection company Reeder adds that "Every company should have at least daily backups of everything in their environment. For those enterprise systems that are not SaaS, a DRaaS solution must be in place, so everyone can continue to operate their business, no matter the catastrophe." Proactive action does work, says Reeder: "Once you are protected, it is just as important for customers and consumers to be skeptical and cautious when receiving a phone call from someone they do not know.” In related ransomware news, it has been revealed that Steelcase, the world's largest office furniture manufacturer, News is appearing in business circles that ransomware gangs have started cold-calling victims if they expect that a hacked company might restore from backups and avoid paying ransom demand. This is a new attempt to put pressure on victims . The tactic involves ransomware gangs cold-calling victims on their phones if they suspect that a hacked company might try to restore from backups and avoid paying ransom demands.According to Russell P. Reeder, CEO of data protection company Infrascale , share some insight on the recent news with Digital Journal: “In today's digital age, it's a matter of when not if cybercriminals will attack you. If everyone took the time to install the proper data protection measures, we could end the money flow and force the criminals to get legitimate work. "Reeder adds that "Every company should have at least daily backups of everything in their environment. For those enterprise systems that are not SaaS, a DRaaS solution must be in place, so everyone can continue to operate their business, no matter the catastrophe."Proactive action does work, says Reeder: "Once you are protected, it is just as important for customers and consumers to be skeptical and cautious when receiving a phone call from someone they do not know.”In related ransomware news, it has been revealed that Steelcase, the world's largest office furniture manufacturer, was hit by a ransomware attack , forcing global operations to shut down for approximately two weeks. This was due to the network suffering from a cyberattack, an action that was soon confirmed to be infected with ransomware. The company does not believe any sensitive information has been stolen during the attack, however the incident is an example of the vulnerabilities that many businesses face. More about Ransomware, cold calling, Hackers Ransomware cold calling Hackers