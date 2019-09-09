B.C. company uses huge fans to suck carbon from air to make fuel

By By Karen Graham 10 hours ago in Technology Squamish - A Canadian company plans to open a carbon capture plant in Texas where giant fans will suck carbon dioxide from the air and turn it into fuel. Set for completion in 2023, the plant will likely be able to capture 1-megaton of CO2 annually. It seems only logical that if the carbon in CO2 could be removed before it reaches the atmosphere, we would basically be reducing the amount of the GHG responsible for the climate crisis. The perfect solution would be to not only capture the carbon - but turn it into a useful product. This negative emissions solution is the promise of carbon capture technology - to not only reduce the amount of carbon being emitted but actually remove the gas from the atmosphere - turning it into a useful product instead of just storing it someplace. A rendering of Carbon Engineering’s pilot plant in Squamish, BC. Carbon Engineering In response to the rising CO2 emissions, Carbon capture covers a While both methods make use of a solvent to absorb the carbon - the end result is still the same. The carbon can be permanently stored underground (carbon capture and storage) or converted into a carbon-containing product (carbon capture and utilization). Carbon Engineering uses the latter method. David Keith's carbon capturing machine uses a three-step process (and some chemistry know-how) to filter air and suck out the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Carbon Engineering The company uses massive turbine technology to literally suck the carbon out of the air through a structure filled with corrugated sheets soaked in a solution that absorbs C02. The absorbed carbon-rich solution is then turned it into tiny white pellets, which can then be treated at high temperatures and melted into synthetic liquid fuel, reports The company says the byproduct could work for cars, ships and planes. "We’re using a material we’ve treated as waste for years as something that we can reuse,” said engineer Jenny McCahill. Concepts like Carbon Engineering’s fans are all about damage control now, said Simon Fraser University professor Mark Jaccard. “We are still in a struggle to move forward with policies that reduce the burning of fossil fuels, so now we’re moving to technologies that have to reverse the damages,” he said. Carbon Engineering CEO Steve Oldham says, “If you believe there is a cost to climate change, there is a value in eliminating carbon now." "We're using a material we've treated as waste for years as something that we can reuse," said engineer Jenny McCahill.Concepts like Carbon Engineering's fans are all about damage control now, said Simon Fraser University professor Mark Jaccard. "We are still in a struggle to move forward with policies that reduce the burning of fossil fuels, so now we're moving to technologies that have to reverse the damages," he said.Carbon Engineering CEO Steve Oldham says, "If you believe there is a cost to climate change, there is a value in eliminating carbon now."