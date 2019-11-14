AV software leader teams up with weather company to beat Tesla

By By Tim Sandle 5 hours ago in Technology AV innovator Renovo has partnered with Vaisala , a leading weather tech company. This partnership will help to integrate weather and road surface condition data into autonomous vehicles. With the two partners, With the partnership, Renovo and Vaisala are aiming to to integrate weather and road surface condition data into connected cars and autonomous vehicles. Vaisala’s road surface state dataset will be made available through Renovo’s system. The technology includes Through this integration, the partnership will create Tesla-grade road and weather mapping for vehicles in Europe. This is seen as a significant leap forward for the tier of vehicles that are chasing Tesla. He adds: “Vaisala recently acquired Foreca’s professional business-to-business weather services business that focuses on road weather and is highly recognized in particular by automotive original equipment manufacturers. We are delighted to offer our new road surface intelligence and observation capabilities via the Renovo Platform.” Through the advanced technology, the gathered data, coupled with Vaisala’s algorithms and analytics systems, will provide critical observational intelligence to help autonomous vehicles operate safely and effectively in any weather condition.With the two partners, Renovo develops platforms designed to power the next generation of transportation – autonomous vehicles. The challenges faced in developing such technology include a data load that is 1000-times bigger than with current vehicles. Vaisala’s weather and environment focus supports weather-dependent markets where accurate, real-time, uninterrupted, and reliable weather data is necessary to run efficient operations. This incudes activities centered on making autonomous vehicles more reliable across varied terrain and under different environmental conditions.With the partnership, Renovo and Vaisala are aiming to to integrate weather and road surface condition data into connected cars and autonomous vehicles. Vaisala’s road surface state dataset will be made available through Renovo’s system.The technology includes Vaisala’s Mobile Detector MD30 . This technology will provide critical observational intelligence to help vehicle’s to operate safely in any weather condition. The type of information provided consists of the surface state, grip, relative humidity, dew point and road and air temperature.Through this integration, the partnership will create Tesla-grade road and weather mapping for vehicles in Europe. This is seen as a significant leap forward for the tier of vehicles that are chasing Tesla. Commenting on the partnership , Markus Melin, Vice President, Vaisala Digital said: “The Renovo platform offers a new approach for transport companies and original equipment manufacturer’s supporting autonomous driving to develop, test, and operate the most advanced fleet.”He adds: “Vaisala recently acquired Foreca’s professional business-to-business weather services business that focuses on road weather and is highly recognized in particular by automotive original equipment manufacturers. We are delighted to offer our new road surface intelligence and observation capabilities via the Renovo Platform.” More about Weather forecast, autonomous vehicles, Tesla, Automotive, Renovo Weather forecast autonomous vehicles Tesla Automotive Renovo Vaisala