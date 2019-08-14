By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The E-Tron SUV, Audi's first all-electric car, has been named as a top safety pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The crash test results The E-Tron earned "good" ratings in all of IIHS 'crashworthiness' categories. The IIHS also found that the car's "Pre Sense Front" automatic emergency breaking system also worked well in the 25 mph test. In the 12 mph test the E-Tron slowed down to 1 mph before impact. The good rating a plus for Audi and the E-Tron The E-Tron had a rocky start. The unveiling was delayed after the Audi CEO was arrested for alleged involvement in the Volkswagen Deiselgate emissions cheating scandal. The scandal is Then the release of the car onto the market was delayed by a battery shortage. No sooner did the E-Trons actually hit the road when a few hundred had to be recalled due to a fire hazard. The competition After Jaguar's I-Pace the E-Tron is one of the very first serious long-range electric cars to hit the luxury segment of the EV market. The price starts at around $75,000. The range is a generous 204 miles on one charge. Other cars are now following. The Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV started production the summer. Porsche's first all-electric car that the Taycan will be revealed in just a few weeks as reported on in a recent E-Tron SUV is the first electric car to merit this distinction. Tesla's Model 5 and the Chevy Bolt along with other models missed out on the award. The IIHS released a number of videos showing the E-Tron being smashed at its test facility. One of the videos is appended.The E-Tron earned "good" ratings in all of IIHS 'crashworthiness' categories. The IIHS also found that the car's "Pre Sense Front" automatic emergency breaking system also worked well in the 25 mph test. In the 12 mph test the E-Tron slowed down to 1 mph before impact.The E-Tron had a rocky start. The unveiling was delayed after the Audi CEO was arrested for alleged involvement in the Volkswagen Deiselgate emissions cheating scandal. The scandal is described by Wikipedia: "The Volkswagen emissions scandal, also known as Dieselgate[21] or Emissionsgate,[22] began in September 2015, when the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notice of violation of the Clean Air Act to German automaker Volkswagen Group. The agency had found that Volkswagen had intentionally programmed turbocharged direct injection (TDI) diesel engines to activate their emissions controls only during laboratory emissions testing which caused the vehicles' NOx output to meet US standards during regulatory testing, but emit up to 40 times more NOx in real-world driving.[23] Volkswagen deployed this programming software in about eleven million cars worldwide, including 500,000 in the United States, in model years 2009 through 2015." NOx stands for nitrous oxide.Then the release of the car onto the market was delayed by a battery shortage. No sooner did the E-Trons actually hit the road when a few hundred had to be recalled due to a fire hazard.After Jaguar's I-Pace the E-Tron is one of the very first serious long-range electric cars to hit the luxury segment of the EV market. The price starts at around $75,000. The range is a generous 204 miles on one charge. Other cars are now following. The Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV started production the summer. Porsche's first all-electric car that the Taycan will be revealed in just a few weeks as reported on in a recent Digital Journal article. More about Audi, ETron SUV, IIHS Audi ETron SUV IIHS