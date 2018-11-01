Audi Midtown showcases 2019 line of vehicles to packed house

The following story is sponsored content from Audi Midtown.
The standing-room only event gave Audi fans a first look at the unique blend of luxury and technology working harmoniously in the new vehicles.
And nevermind one launch – this event included a debut of four new vehicles: The new Audi A6 full-size Sedan, the A7 Sportback, the A8 and the all-new Q8 SUV.
The A6, A7 and A8 are being launched for 2019 with an array of improved features and design innovations. The new models come with a full suite of information and entertainment options, provided by the two touch screens in the dash, that Driving.ca
says are slick and functional like a smartphone.
In addition, nearly three dozen driver assistance programs
work to make every driving experience in the new full-size models a comfortable and safe one. These innovative features are paired with a simple horizontal interior that creates a sense of openness in Audi’s new line of full-size vehicles for 2019.
The Q8 SUV coupé is an altogether new member of the Audi family, offering a unique take on the Audi aesthetic, courtesy of design chief Marc Lichte. It provides the spaciousness and technologically advanced automotive tools needed for everyday practicality, while also presenting a rugged exterior suited to the great outdoors.
Here are the highlights from the night: