Audi Midtown showcases 2019 line of vehicles to packed house

"Tonight is a most important evening in the Canadian premium auto segment," says Alex Loureiro, @AudiMidtown's General Manager. "In front of you is the best line-up of premium vehicles #Audi has ever offered."#A6 #A7 #A8 #Q8 #2019NewHorizon pic.twitter.com/FhuBULhdiP — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

Whether in terms of digitalization, usability, comfort or sportiness, the #Audi #A6 is elegantly sculpted and truly multi-talented. When you sit in the car, you immediately experience its first-class interior design and exciting entertainment functions. #AudiToronto #AudiLife pic.twitter.com/DJsXvrojVt — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

The new #Audi #A6 sets the benchmark in the luxury segment in terms of digitalization and connectivity with the next generation virtual cockpit, a revolutionary user interface and a new MMI system with touch response and haptic feedback. #AudiToronto #AudiLife #2019NewHorizon pic.twitter.com/zcF4svGLVM — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

The 1st generation #Audi #A7 quickly became a segment leader & design icon. It left a great mark in the luxury segment and now represents the progressive edge of the business segment. We're excited to see the 2nd generation carry the torch.#AudiToronto #2019NewHorizon pic.twitter.com/uIGU2AVVzx — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

The exterior of the all new #Audi #A7 Sportback is an expression of the new look introduced by designer Marc Lichte with the Audi Prologue concept. The A7 signals dynamics and progressiveness from every angle – its impressive front, large surfaces, sharp edges and athletic lines. pic.twitter.com/E3qNvIoo1T — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

The exterior of the all new #Audi #A7 Sportback is an expression of the new look introduced by designer Marc Lichte with the Audi Prologue concept. The A7 signals dynamics and progressiveness from every angle – its impressive front, large surfaces, sharp edges and athletic lines. pic.twitter.com/E3qNvIoo1T — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

The all-new #Audi #A8 is our brand flagship. In its fourth generation, the A8 again stands for our brand claim: “Vorsprung durch Technik”. Advancement through technology.#AudiToronto #AudiLife #2019NewHorizon pic.twitter.com/foiar9eShV — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

The #Audi #A8's new suspension system–in combination with dynamic all-wheel steering–is absolute best-in-class. The new A8 offers all infotainment & connectivity features of the #A6 & #A7 family and is the first production automobile developed for conditionally automated driving. pic.twitter.com/a7iJxz0x2u — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

Tonight we are also very excited to introduce you to the #Audi #Q8. The first-ever Audi Q8 brings together the best of both worlds – the elegance of a four-door luxury coupé and the practical talents of a large SUV.#AudiToronto #AudiLife #2019NewHorizon pic.twitter.com/IVrOA15mDW — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

The all new #Audi #Q8's styling pays homage to the original Audi Quattro and all-wheel steering, with quattro drive to ensure agile handling and the best traction possible.#AudiToronto #AudiLife #2019NewHorizon pic.twitter.com/D134t7MoPa — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018

The #Audi #Q8 is truly the perfect companion for business and leisure. This balance of elegance and practicality is also demonstrated by the #Audi #Q8’s generous interior and state-of-the-art operating and suspension technologies. pic.twitter.com/WN7VXqnFlN — Audi Midtown Toronto (@AudiMidtown) October 26, 2018