article imageAudi Midtown showcases 2019 line of vehicles to packed house

Listen | Print
By Audi Midtown     1 hour ago in Technology
Audi fans rejoice: The 2019 lineup is here. To celebrate the launch of the Audi A6, A7, A8 and the new Q8, Audi Midtown hosted a gala event.
The following story is sponsored content from Audi Midtown.
The standing-room only event gave Audi fans a first look at the unique blend of luxury and technology working harmoniously in the new vehicles.
And nevermind one launch – this event included a debut of four new vehicles: The new Audi A6 full-size Sedan, the A7 Sportback, the A8 and the all-new Q8 SUV.
The A6, A7 and A8 are being launched for 2019 with an array of improved features and design innovations. The new models come with a full suite of information and entertainment options, provided by the two touch screens in the dash, that Driving.ca says are slick and functional like a smartphone.
In addition, nearly three dozen driver assistance programs work to make every driving experience in the new full-size models a comfortable and safe one. These innovative features are paired with a simple horizontal interior that creates a sense of openness in Audi’s new line of full-size vehicles for 2019.
The Q8 SUV coupé is an altogether new member of the Audi family, offering a unique take on the Audi aesthetic, courtesy of design chief Marc Lichte. It provides the spaciousness and technologically advanced automotive tools needed for everyday practicality, while also presenting a rugged exterior suited to the great outdoors.
If you would like to know more about the new Audi A6, A7, A8 or Q8 can contact Audi Midtown for more information.
Here are the highlights from the night:
Audi Midtown showcases 2019 line of vehicles to packed house
