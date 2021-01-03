Are we being overloaded by technology?

By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Technology Is the rate of technological change happening too fast, especially for the typical consumer? During periods of lockdown due to the pandemic our reliance upon technology has significantly increased. The findings discovered that 1 in 4 people report they are overwhelmed with the amount of technology they need to use to keep in touch with colleagues (and family members). The focus of the poll was on the level of comfort use technology and conducting video calls to their communication preference at work. The results demonstrate that the Classing one demographic as Traditionalists (those born pre-1945) it was perhaps unsurprising that they struggle the most with technology overload. Here around 50 percent sates they felt overwhelmed with using so many products to keep connected. Across all demographic groups, 25 percent of respondents said they feel overwhelmed with the technology needed to keep in touch with friends, family, and colleagues. Given the boost in home working it was apparent that video calls came in as the last choice, at 5 percent, for the best way to communicate with colleagues. With the rise in fake news and misinformation it was concerning that social media came in as the top choice for reading the news at 30 percent, with more accurate news websites in second place at 28 percent. With each of the demographic groups combined, 58 percent said they prefer to communicate face to face at work. Despite the advances in digital communication, 72 percent of people said they prefer to take notes with pen and paper. The one change in communications technology that is set to continue longer-term and in the post-COVID-19 era is video communications, with 62 percent of respondents stating they would be continuing with this form of communications technology. A sign that many people may have reached saturation point comes from a survey relating to the U.K. consumer, conducted by Windsor Telecom. The survey takes a generational perspective. While focused on the U.K., the core finding may relate to many other nations, especially in relation to any generational divides The findings discovered that 1 in 4 people report they are overwhelmed with the amount of technology they need to use to keep in touch with colleagues (and family members).The focus of the poll was on the level of comfort use technology and conducting video calls to their communication preference at work.The results demonstrate that the traditional generational stereotypes in relation to technology use and adaptation are perhaps not accurate. With up to five generations now working side by side in the workplace, it is important that IT and HR departments understand the trends and challenges Classing one demographic as Traditionalists (those born pre-1945) it was perhaps unsurprising that they struggle the most with technology overload. Here around 50 percent sates they felt overwhelmed with using so many products to keep connected.Across all demographic groups, 25 percent of respondents said they feel overwhelmed with the technology needed to keep in touch with friends, family, and colleagues.Given the boost in home working it was apparent that video calls came in as the last choice, at 5 percent, for the best way to communicate with colleagues.With the rise in fake news and misinformation it was concerning that social media came in as the top choice for reading the news at 30 percent, with more accurate news websites in second place at 28 percent.With each of the demographic groups combined, 58 percent said they prefer to communicate face to face at work. Despite the advances in digital communication, 72 percent of people said they prefer to take notes with pen and paper.The one change in communications technology that is set to continue longer-term and in the post-COVID-19 era is video communications, with 62 percent of respondents stating they would be continuing with this form of communications technology. More about Workplace, technological change, digital technology More news from Workplace technological change digital technology