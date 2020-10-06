October is U.S. National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
, it also sees Halloween when many try to scare themselves and others. The past twelve-months have seen a number of cybersecurity horror stories. We present a round-up of these, with the aim of providing lessons to be learned to the IT business community.
The first round of cybersecurity stories we've gathered were picked up by analysts at Bitglass.
Cybersecurity attacks are becoming increasingly common
According to the Bitglass 2020 Insider Threat Report
, 61 percent of respondents reported at least one insider attack over the last 12 months (in addition, some 22 percent of respondents reported at least six separate attacks).
Poor detection
Most organizations have indicated that they cannot guarantee that they can detect insider threats stemming from personal devices, at 82 percent of respondent to the same survey
. In addition, 50 percent stated they had difficulties with the cloud.
Furthermore, 81 percent of IT professionals stated they find it difficult to assess the impact of insider attacks.
Remote working
With remote working, which has expanded under COVID-19, 41 percent of organizations have not taken any steps to expand secure access for the remote workforce. This is outlined in the Bitglass 2020 Remote Work Report
.
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to work
Despite BYOD
fairly being embraced in the workforce there are risks. In terms of a Bitglass survey, 51 percent of organizations lack any visibility into file sharing apps and 30 percent have no visibility or control over mobile enterprise messaging tools.
The second wave of stories comes from Bugcrowd
.
Hacking is on the rise
Hackers on the Bugcrowd platform prevented $8.9 billion of cybercrime in 2019 and are on track to prevent more than $55 billion of cybercrime by 2025. These figures show that the risk to businesses from cyberattacks shows no signs of abating. This is based on the 'Inside the Mind of a Hacker Report
'.
The same report finds that 78 percent of hackers said AI-powered cybersecurity solutions alone are not enough to outmanoeuvre cyberattacks over the next decade. This means that new solutions will be required by businesses to stem the tide.
