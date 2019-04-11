It was a spectacular show for everyone watching on the Space Coast, including those of us at home. The mission, called Arabsat 6A, is named for the large communications satellite that Falcon Heavy successfully launched.
Built by Lockheed Martin for Saudi Arabian corporation Arabsat, the satellite is described by Lockheed vice president
Lisa Callahan as one of “the most advanced commercial communications satellites we’ve ever built.”
Even though the primary goal was to put the Arabsat 6A satellite into orbit, SpaceX also had another goal, and that was the recovery of the three booster rockets.
SpaceX engineers accomplished this secondary goal in spectacular fashion today, landing the two side boosters at the nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
This thrilled tourists and area residents alike with the dual sonic booms as the rockets appeared to make their landing almost in a synchronized fashion just a few hundred feet from one another.
The center-core stage continued on and made a perfect landing on the drone ship, "Of Course I Stil Love You" in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This is all part of SpaceX's plan to refurbish rocket boosters so they can be used again, lowering the cost of spaceflights. As many people remember, when the Falcon Heavy made its debut in February 2018, SpaceX was only able to recover two boosters.
Falcon Heavy hits supersonic speed after takeoff
SpaceX
SpaceX will now get to work on refurbishing the three boosters in preparation for another flight in June or July. Orders for Falcon Heavy flights have grown to five contracted missions,
including three commercial missions and a $130 million contract to launch the Air Force Space Command-52 satellite.
According to CNBC,
Arabsat 6A separation successful
SpaceX
Musk noted in a tweet Wednesday that this Falcon Heavy utilizes the upgraded “Block 5” version of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which flew for the first time last year. Musk said that this adds “some risk of failure between 5% to 10%,” as “the changes are unproven” even with “many good design improvements.”