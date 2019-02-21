By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology San Fransisco - Cybersecurity developer Armorblox, a U.S. based startup, has recently secured $16.5 million in funding to develop deep learning in order to solve the business challenges associated with email security and subsequent data loss. In addition, there are automated policy recommendations produced by machine learning into what is important for the organization. Furthermore, the system also provides an alert remediation framework that will distribute context-sensitive alerts to the senior managers and security experts. Through the system the main cybersecurity threats faced by businesses on a daily basis — social engineering attacks, employee mistakes and insider threats – are addressed. The easiest way for hackers to attack a businesses is through continually used communication channels like email and the sharing of documents. To support future development, Armorblox has secured Series A funding to the tune of $16.5 million. Heading up the funding list is General Catalyst. Commenting on the technology and recent funding, Dhananjay Sampath, co-founder and CEO of Armorblox He adds: “Our mission is to reduce time-consuming workflows for security professionals across detection, incident response, and compliance." Armorblox’s new technology will be displayed at the Armorblox has designed what it has described as the world's first natural language understanding platform as a cybersecurity soliton. The platform can analyse sensitive information contained within in emails and business documents, From the analysis, the system offers an alternative means to detect, alert and protect against data loss and identity-related attacks. Natural-language understanding is a subtopic of natural-language processing used in artificial intelligence. The approach that deals with machine reading comprehension. The process helps users to again an understanding of unstructured data and to undertake advanced text analytics in order to extract entities, relationships, keywords and semantic roles. Armorblox applies the principles of natural language understanding, together with deep learning, in order to detect, respond and protect against identity-related attacks and data loss. The platform works by providing a natural language engine that seeks to gain new insights from enterprise communications and data.In addition, there are automated policy recommendations produced by machine learning into what is important for the organization. Furthermore, the system also provides an alert remediation framework that will distribute context-sensitive alerts to the senior managers and security experts.Through the system the main cybersecurity threats faced by businesses on a daily basis — social engineering attacks, employee mistakes and insider threats – are addressed. The easiest way for hackers to attack a businesses is through continually used communication channels like email and the sharing of documents.To support future development, Armorblox has secured Series A funding to the tune of $16.5 million. Heading up the funding list is General Catalyst.Commenting on the technology and recent funding, Dhananjay Sampath, co-founder and CEO of Armorblox said : “We’re excited to bring the Armorblox NLU platform to market and empower employees to better protect company data. Armorblox combines deep learning and natural language to analyze enterprise data from emails, documents, and other enterprise apps.”He adds: “Our mission is to reduce time-consuming workflows for security professionals across detection, incident response, and compliance."Armorblox’s new technology will be displayed at the RSA Conference (a series of global IT security conferences), which takes place between March 4-8, 2019, in San Francisco. More about Artificial intelligence, Cybersecurity, natural language understanding More news from Artificial intellige... Cybersecurity natural language und...