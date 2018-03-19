By By James Walker 54 mins ago in Technology Apple is reportedly designing and producing its own displays for next-generation devices. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is creating MicroLED panels in an attempt to reduce its reliance on supply chain partner Samsung. MicroLED manufacturing Apple is increasingly discontented with the state of its supply chain. It depends on companies such as Samsung to supply critical components for its gadgets. Over the past few months, it has Apple's interested in creating MicroLED screens which are expected to result in brighter panels which consume less power. MicroLED is still a new technology which is yet to go mainstream in consumer electronics. This could allow Apple to distinguish its products from the competition by creating slimmer devices with improved display performance. MicroLED panels are more difficult to produce than other display technologies. Bloomberg claimed Apple has faced multiple difficulties in commercialising its designs. The Race to commercialise next-gen displays Since this is the first time Apple's producing its own displays, technical troubles are to be expected during development. Apple will also refrain from making widespread use of the panels for the foreseeable future. The first device to utilise in-house MicroLED technology is expected to be a new Apple Watch design, which could be introduced within two years. iPhones won't be updated with MicroLED panels for another three to five years. Apple will likely end up outsourcing mass production of the displays to an industry partner. This is the same strategy used for other Apple manufacturing efforts, including chip fabrication. The company is currently Bringing display building in-house will provide several advantages to Apple. By cutting its supply chain dependencies, it will have more control over manufacturing. If development goes well, it could also be the first to commercialise MicroLED panels which are likely to be sought-after features on future devices. The move could significantly impact on existing display builders such as Samsung, LG and Sharp. Apple's rivals won't be sitting still though. Samsung's already Apple is increasingly discontented with the state of its supply chain. It depends on companies such as Samsung to supply critical components for its gadgets. Over the past few months, it has signalled a growing desire to move more manufacturing in-house. 