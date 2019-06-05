By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology Apple Music has pulled the plug on iTunes after 18 years in service. The pondering question is as follows: "what happens to all of one's music?" Speaking of The biggest question for its users is "what happens to its music library?" This feature will allow users to save their favorite music collection. This forthcoming version of MacOS is called The good news is that Apple Music will instantly input one's existing music library from iTunes, as well as music that has been imported from MP3s and compact discs (CDs). Similar to iTunes, the music libraries will be automatically synced to iCloud for users to enjoy on their iPod or iPhones. On a lighter note, they will still be an iTunes app on iOS, which will be a place to buy music since music, TV, and podcasts are already breaking out on the iPad, the iPhone, and iPod touch. Windows users inquire as to whether this shift will affect them. As indicated by the technology website The streaming service has phased out its iTunes app for iPhone and iPod users, yet it will break the software into three different apps for Mac users: Apple TV, Apple Podcasts and Apple Music.Speaking of Apple TV , in the same fashion, one can purchase movies and television shows but these are accessible via the Apple TV app.The biggest question for its users is "what happens to its music library?" This feature will allow users to save their favorite music collection.This forthcoming version of MacOS is called Catalina , and consumers can access their entire music library, which includes downloaded songs, or tunes that were purchased or burned from a compact disc (CD). The only change is that they will have to use the new Music app instead of iTunes.The good news is that Apple Music will instantly input one's existing music library from iTunes, as well as music that has been imported from MP3s and compact discs (CDs). Similar to iTunes, the music libraries will be automatically synced to iCloud for users to enjoy on their iPod or iPhones.On a lighter note, they will still be an iTunes app on iOS, which will be a place to buy music since music, TV, and podcasts are already breaking out on the iPad, the iPhone, and iPod touch.Windows users inquire as to whether this shift will affect them. As indicated by the technology website Arts Technica , Microsoft Windows users will not notice any major changes on their iTunes app, but it is not clear as to how long the tech giant will support the Windows software in the future. More about Apple, Itunes, Music, Library Apple Itunes Music Library