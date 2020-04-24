Special By By Tim Sandle 50 mins ago in Technology Coronavirus is creating a debate over data privacy. France is pressing Apple to let its forthcoming coronavirus contact-tracing app work in the background on iPhones, without building in the privacy measures that U.S. company wants Several countries David Grout, CTO EMEA at According to Grout, the app will provide valuable information, outlining that the purpose of the app is to "limit the virus spread by determining contact and alerting people who have potentially come into contact with an individual who has tested positive." Such data aids the work of epidemiologists considerably. This does not mean, however, that the privacy issues should be ignored. Here Grout says: "The contention with this app, and many others like it that have been proposed by governments around the world, is whether they sacrifice the privacy and security of individuals. " With the specific case, Grout states: "The conflict between France and Apple in this case is over the privacy protecting protocol the application will use." This comes down to the extent that a government is seeking to safeguard the identity of people who have been alerted about being in close contact with who could be infected with SARS-CoV-2. This leads to some key questions, which Grout poses: Will these applications have time restrictions on how long the application is in use? Are governments being transparent enough on what data is being collected and the goal of collecting that data? What is the right of deletion - i.e. can the data be revoked once it is given? Grout concludes, with an opinion that will be shared by some but not supported by others, in terms of privacy vs. public health measures: "It is important that in trying to solve a public health emergency we don’t make sacrifices on public privacy and security that cannot be taken back. Moreover, from the government’s perspective... it is in their interest to do everything they can to assure the public of their privacy to encourage adoption and acceptance of these applications". According to the BBC , the system proposed by the French government would allow authorities to collect more detailed information about participating smartphone owners than Apple and its partner Google want to allow. The importance of the case extends beyond coronavirus, and many data privacy experts are seeing this issue as a key test case.Several countries are introducing apps to help to track coronavirus. Such apps take into account different age groups, household structures and movement patterns in order to gain insights into the virus.David Grout, CTO EMEA at FireEye provides commentary for Digital Journal on the security implications of such apps and the Apple vs France dispute in particular.According to Grout, the app will provide valuable information, outlining that the purpose of the app is to "limit the virus spread by determining contact and alerting people who have potentially come into contact with an individual who has tested positive." Such data aids the work of epidemiologists considerably.This does not mean, however, that the privacy issues should be ignored. Here Grout says: "The contention with this app, and many others like it that have been proposed by governments around the world, is whether they sacrifice the privacy and security of individuals. "With the specific case, Grout states: "The conflict between France and Apple in this case is over the privacy protecting protocol the application will use." This comes down to the extent that a government is seeking to safeguard the identity of people who have been alerted about being in close contact with who could be infected with SARS-CoV-2.Grout concludes, with an opinion that will be shared by some but not supported by others, in terms of privacy vs. public health measures: "It is important that in trying to solve a public health emergency we don’t make sacrifices on public privacy and security that cannot be taken back. Moreover, from the government’s perspective... it is in their interest to do everything they can to assure the public of their privacy to encourage adoption and acceptance of these applications". More about Apple, French government, Cybersecurity Apple French government Cybersecurity