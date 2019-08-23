Android's new operating system won't be named after a dessert

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Android have broken their tradition of naming their operating systems in alphabetical order and after a range of desserts. The new operating system will not begin with the letter 'Q' and instead it will be given a number. The Android operating systems to date have been: Android (Alpha) Android (Beta) Android Cupcake Android Donut Android Eclair Android Froyo Android Gingerbread Android Honeycomb Android Ice Cream Sandwich Android Jellybean Android KitKat Android Lollipop Android Marshmallow Android Nougat Android Oreo Android Pie Android ….. ? Now the pattern has been broken. The reason for doing so is because Google thinks the use of names has made it too difficult for consumers to know which version of the operating system is the latest. The new version won't begin with something named after the letter 'Q'; it will simply be called Android 10. Google is also going to Since 2009 Google's Android has name each iteration of their operating system with word, running in alphabetical order, the BBC reports . Aside from the first two versions these have been named after something sweet (the most recent in-use version is 'pie'). The full list is shown below:Now the pattern has been broken. The reason for doing so is because Google thinks the use of names has made it too difficult for consumers to know which version of the operating system is the latest. The new version won't begin with something named after the letter 'Q'; it will simply be called Android 10. In a blog post, Google states : "We've heard feedback over the years that the names weren't always understood by everyone in the global community." In the message, Google indicates that the letters L and R are "not distinguishable when spoken in some languages". So this means that, "as a global operating system, it's important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world."Google is also going to change the Android branding , in relation to the logo and color. The word “Android” will be given a different font and it will appear in black instead of green. The robot symbol will join the wordmark. The new logo has been designed to be easier to spot and read. More about Android, Operating system, Smartphone Android Operating system Smartphone