American Airlines customers can stream Apple Music for free

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology On January 30, it was announced that American Airline customers can access Apple Music for free in-flight. It is evident that music and entertainment on the airline is getting better now. This new music feature makes American Airlines the first commercial airline to grant exclusive access to Apple Music through their in-flight Wi-Fi, which is free of charge. Apple Music is available on such digital platforms as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, PC, Android, CarPlay, HomePod, Sonos and Amazon Echo. Janelle Anderson, the vice president of global marketing at American Airlines, remarked in a press statement that their customers want to make the most of their time when they fly on the airline. That is why American Airlines invested in high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as the newest movies, live television and now, Apple Music. Anderson subsequently noted that by providing customers with additional ways to stay connected during every flight, the airline is showing them that they value their business and the time they spend with them. Oliver Schusser, the vice president of Apple Music, stated that for most travels, having music to listen to during the flight is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases. By adding Apple Music on their flights, Schusser added that they are excited that their customers are able to enjoy their music in more places,. Subscribers will be able to stream all of their personal favorite tunes and recording artists while flying, and they will be able to listen to their personal libraries offline. To learn more about American Airlines, check out their Starting on Friday, February 1, domestic customers that are subscribed to Apple Music will be able to stream over 50 million songs, play-lists, and music videos on any national flight that is equipped with Viasat satellite Wi-Fi. These subscribers can listen to curated play-lists with no Wi-Fi purchase.This new music feature makes American Airlines the first commercial airline to grant exclusive access to Apple Music through their in-flight Wi-Fi, which is free of charge. Apple Music is available on such digital platforms as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, PC, Android, CarPlay, HomePod, Sonos and Amazon Echo.Janelle Anderson, the vice president of global marketing at American Airlines, remarked in a press statement that their customers want to make the most of their time when they fly on the airline. That is why American Airlines invested in high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as the newest movies, live television and now, Apple Music.Anderson subsequently noted that by providing customers with additional ways to stay connected during every flight, the airline is showing them that they value their business and the time they spend with them.Oliver Schusser, the vice president of Apple Music, stated that for most travels, having music to listen to during the flight is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases.By adding Apple Music on their flights, Schusser added that they are excited that their customers are able to enjoy their music in more places,. Subscribers will be able to stream all of their personal favorite tunes and recording artists while flying, and they will be able to listen to their personal libraries offline.To learn more about American Airlines, check out their official Facebook page More about apple music, American airlines, Airline, Music, Entertainment apple music American airlines Airline Music Entertainment