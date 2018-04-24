By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology On Tuesday, Amazon announced it has expanded its in-home delivery service called Amazon Key to include deliveries to trunks and backseats of members cars where they cannot be easily stolen. At the present time, Amazon is offering the Key In-Car service free to Amazon Prime customers in San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Nashville, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Washington, D.C. and other areas. The new Key In-Car service builds on How Key In-Car works According to CNET, for a package to be delivered inside a customers car, the vehicle must be parked anywhere within a roughly two-block radius of their regular delivery address and the delivery driver will find it. Amazon is promising a four-hour window for delivery. Customers will need to give the address where the car will be parked and publicly accessible, along with the make, model, color and license plate number of the vehicle. Customers can track their delivery through their Amazon Key app. The nice thing about using a car's built-in unlock mechanism is that the delivery driver is not given access to the passcode or other permanent access to the car. “Everything is securely encrypted between the two services,” said Rohit Shrivastava, Amazon Key’s general manager. Amazon Key lets you grant access to the people you trust. Schedule permanent access for your family members or give temporary access to recurring visitors like dog walkers, house cleaners, or out-of-town guests. You’ll be notified any time your guest locks or unlocks your door. Amazon Key Amazon and the good shopping experience This new rollout is also part of Amazon's ongoing effort to lure customers into the And Amazon's plan is all about In discussing the The Amazon Key In-Car service will be available to Amazon Prime members in 37 cities who have a 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac or Volvo with an active OnStar or Volvo On Call account. Amazon says makes and models will be added at a later date.At the present time, Amazon is offering the Key In-Car service free to Amazon Prime customers in San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Nashville, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Washington, D.C. and other areas.The new Key In-Car service builds on Amazon Key, started in October 2017. The program allows delivery people to enter homes to leave packages inside, safe from both the elements and potential thieves, using a $220 combination of an Internet-connected door lock and camera.According to CNET, for a package to be delivered inside a customers car, the vehicle must be parked anywhere within a roughly two-block radius of their regular delivery address and the delivery driver will find it. Amazon is promising a four-hour window for delivery.Customers will need to give the address where the car will be parked and publicly accessible, along with the make, model, color and license plate number of the vehicle.Customers can track their delivery through their Amazon Key app. The nice thing about using a car's built-in unlock mechanism is that the delivery driver is not given access to the passcode or other permanent access to the car. “Everything is securely encrypted between the two services,” said Rohit Shrivastava, Amazon Key’s general manager.This new rollout is also part of Amazon's ongoing effort to lure customers into the experiential supply chain , with a greater selection of goods, ease of purchase, free shipping and, now greater security for their packages.And Amazon's plan is all about customer experience and satisfaction , too. First, it was free two-day shipping for people with a Prime subscription. Then came Internet-connected buttons that auto-order a specific item and shopping via voice commands to a smart home device. Now, it's remotely controlled, app-connected locks on houses and cars to let delivery people inside.In discussing the Amazon Key program , Sucharita Mulpuru, an e-commerce analyst for Forrester, says, It's, for the most part, a way for Amazon to position itself as a leader in customer-centricity. I don't think they are naive thinking most of the things they try are going to be mainstream." More about Amazon, Amazon Key InCar, 37 cities, Stealing, security companies More news from Amazon Amazon Key InCar 37 cities Stealing security companies Technology