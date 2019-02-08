By By Karen Graham 55 mins ago in Technology Self-driving car start-up Aurora announced Thursday that it has raised more than $530 million in funding, from investors including Amazon, Sequoia, T. Rowe Price, and the investment arm of energy giant Shell. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess showed off the "I.D. Vizzion" concept car, which is also conceived as being electric and offering autonomous driving WANG ZHAO, AFP The latest round of funding - led by Silicon Valley-based venture firm Sequoia Capital - also included Amazon and T. Rowe Price. Carl Eschenbach, a Sequoia partner, is also joining Aurora’s board, which includes fellow tech investors Mike Volpi, Ian Smith, and Reid Hoffman, according to The latest round of investments makes Aurora one of the best-funded companies working on autonomous vehicle technology. Aurora has now raised a total of $620 million that includes a $90 million round a year ago. Aurora's platform Having no interest in building or operating fleets of self-driving vehicles, Aurora is partnering with automakers like Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor and Chinese-backed electric vehicle startup Byton to help develop their self-driving vehicles. The new company does have some competition, including Waymo and self-driving companies that were acquired by Ford (Argo AI) and GM (Cruise). Waymo self-driving trucks will carry cargo bound for Google’s data centers. Waymo Aurora has so far, remained independent - wanting to focus on designing software, hardware, and data service products that will support a wide range of automakers' needs. It aims to be the “nerve center” of autonomous vehicles, creating what the company calls the Aurora Driver platform. In a Amazon invests in self-driving technology Amazon is very interested in self-driving technology. They even have a team dedicated to building autonomous vehicle technology, according to the A self driving Volvo XC90 outside 737 Harrisonn in San Francisco, Calif., the unmarked headquarters of Otto, an autonomous trucking company acquired by Uber in 2016. Dilu Amazon also announced a partnership with Toyota last year to explore different ways to use self-driving cars to deliver food. Additionally, earlier this week, Founded in 2016, "This funding and partnership will accelerate our mission of delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly," Aurora said. Aurora's leadership has a lot of experience in the automotive industry, too. Startup Aurora is a developer of full-stack self-driving software systems for automakers. Founded in 2016, Embark has raised at least $47 million in venture funding from firms including Sequoia Capital, Data Collective, Y Combinator, and AME Cloud Ventures. While delivery costs exceeded $27 billion in 2018 for Amazon, self-driving technologies may help Amazon reduce its delivery costs.