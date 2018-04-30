By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Vancouver - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a new headquarters - adding another 3,000 jobs by 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand for the announcement at the future Amazon site on Monday morning along with Amazon's general manager of web services, Jesse Dougherty. "Canadians share your passion for invention and your commitment to excellence, and that's why we are excited to see Amazon grow here in Vancouver," Trudeau said. Dougherty. echoed the prime minister's sentiments, saying, We chose to build and grow in Canada because we recognize the diverse and exceptionally talented workforce here. As a homegrown British Colombian and a software engineer, I am so proud of living and working in a city that is recognized worldwide as a first-rate global tech hub.'' The new facility is in addition to Amazon's current offices in Vancouver that includes its 156,000 square-foot location in TELUS Garden which opened to Amazon employees in 2015. And on top of Monday's announcement, in November last year, Amazon announced it would be expanding into another downtown site on Dunsmuir Street, which will open in 2020. The November 2017 announcement was reported in The Vancouver Sun, according to The In the meantime, Canada launched a fast-track visa program for highly skilled workers last year, which indeed, may very well have something to do with Amazon's decision on Vancouver. However, the loss of skilled foreign workers at tech companies in the U.S. just adds to Canada's growing importance as a go-to country for technology and innovation. And for Amazon and other tech giants, much of Vancouver’s appeal is its ability to lure a skilled workforce from outside the country. Amazon plans to turn its Vancouver, British Columbia facility into one of the retail giant's largest research and development centers. The plan includes expanding their operations at the site of an old Canada Post building on Georgia St. in the city. CBC Canada is reporting the 3,000 new positions will be focused on e-commerce technology, cloud computing, and machine learning. As for the old Canada Post building, the facility is being redeveloped with the intent of preserving the architectural heritage.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand for the announcement at the future Amazon site on Monday morning along with Amazon's general manager of web services, Jesse Dougherty."Canadians share your passion for invention and your commitment to excellence, and that's why we are excited to see Amazon grow here in Vancouver," Trudeau said.Dougherty. echoed the prime minister's sentiments, saying, We chose to build and grow in Canada because we recognize the diverse and exceptionally talented workforce here. As a homegrown British Colombian and a software engineer, I am so proud of living and working in a city that is recognized worldwide as a first-rate global tech hub.''The new facility is in addition to Amazon's current offices in Vancouver that includes its 156,000 square-foot location in TELUS Garden which opened to Amazon employees in 2015.And on top of Monday's announcement, in November last year, Amazon announced it would be expanding into another downtown site on Dunsmuir Street, which will open in 2020.The November 2017 announcement was reported in The Vancouver Sun, according to Digital Journal. About 1,000 new jobs will be added by 2020 and will be a mix of tech and non-tech jobs, including software development, human resources, and marketing roles.The Seattle Times is reporting the move by Amazon is another vote of confidence in Vancouver's growing technology scene. And this is bolstered by President Trump's hard-line policies on skilled foreign workers.In the meantime, Canada launched a fast-track visa program for highly skilled workers last year, which indeed, may very well have something to do with Amazon's decision on Vancouver.However, the loss of skilled foreign workers at tech companies in the U.S. just adds to Canada's growing importance as a go-to country for technology and innovation. And for Amazon and other tech giants, much of Vancouver’s appeal is its ability to lure a skilled workforce from outside the country. More about Amazon, Vancouver, ecommerce technology, Cloud computing, machine learning Amazon Vancouver ecommerce technology Cloud computing machine learning