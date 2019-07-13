Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAmazon is developing an 'Alexa robot' to follow you around

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
Devices like Amazon's Alexa are now commonplace to many homes, to the delight of many and to the annoyance of others. Alexa is a static voice controlled tool, but what if Alexa could follow you about? Amazon are working on that.
If you've ever desired a version of Alexa that can move by itself and follow you about (you never know when you'll need to say 'Alexa...' in your home), the Amazon are working on a robotic version of the voice assistant. Except it probably won'r b called Alexa; instead Vesta (which sought of rhymes with Alexa) is the working title of the wandering robot.
Bloomberg reports that Vesta, is being developed by Amazon Lab126 (the company's a research facility based in Sunnyvale, California). The research lab is best known for developing Amazon's Kindle line of e-readers and tablets. A robot is something very different, however.
As to what to expect from Vesta, Gizmodo reports that the prototypes are purportedly of a machine that is about waist-high and which features advanced cameras, computer vision, and can navigate through homes like driverless cars, which are the key features that enable the robot to navigate the home setting. Details on functionality are light. Will Vesta simply be a mobile Echo device; or will it engage in security scanning, for example?
In terms of when Vesta might appear, some reports suggest this year, but given that Amazon has released little in the way of information, the actual launch date might be further away.
In other Amazon news, the e-commerce site is considering introducing a higher-quality version of the Echo to better compete with the like of Sonos.
More about Alexa, Robot, vesta, voice command
 
Latest News
Top News
In Paris, cars forced to make way for the two-wheel revolution
26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege
French 'yellow vests' movement dwindling but not dead: analysts
Public and vet majorities claim Afghan and Iraq wars not worth it
Istanbul's new mayor faces stiff road ahead after landslide win
Cautious welcome in Belfast for abortion, gay rights vote
Sudan's desert nomads untouched by Bashir's downfall
Review: Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush fame releases edgy 'Disappear' Special
Hezbollah warns Iran able to bombard Israel if war started
US VP Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplores 'crisis'