Brooks - When traveling the Trans-Canada Highway through southeastern Alberta, Canada, there's not too much to see other than prairie grass and an occasional cow or two. But coming into Brooks is a 74-acre solar array will jar your senses. The utility-scale, 17-megawatt solar project on the east side of the Trans-Canada Highway is the work of Vancouver, British Columbia-based developer Elemental Energy. "This area is agriculture and oil and gas, but it's really just resources. [Solar] is just another resource," says Graeme Millen, with Elemental Energy. "With the shared uses on this property between oil and gas, fiber optic, agricultural irrigation — it's a fantastic showcase for diverse resource development on Alberta land." On the day CBC News visited Brooks, the solar panels were partially covered with snow that had fallen a few days before, and it was also the shortest day of the year. The panels were still producing electricity, although not at full power. "In the event it snows, you lose production, for sure. The good news is in this part of the world, in southeast Alberta, it doesn't snow that much compared to a lot of other jurisdictions," said Millen. Elemental Energy Millen is right about the snowfall in southeastern Alberta. Brooks is located in Canada's steppe region where winters are dry and cold, with little or no snow. Newell County Reeve Molly Douglass said the Brooks area was a Douglass also said the project will do much more than just produce energy but will stimulate the local economy. "Economic development provides jobs and jobs mean people are happy in our communities,” she explained. Millen says the Brooks Project employed 60 percent of its workers from the local labor force. Douglass also sees the long-term advantage to developing renewable energy projects around Brooks. "The county has had a lot of linear taxation with oil and gas over the years and it's always good to diversify our income streams. That's something we've talked about for a long time," she said. The 30-hectare (74 acres) site, with its 50,000 solar panels, is in sharp contrast to the brown prairie grass, and perhaps, more of a contrast to the province's oil and gas industry. Launched last week, the Brooks Project is the first utility-scale solar facility in Western Canada.The utility-scale, 17-megawatt solar project on the east side of the Trans-Canada Highway is the work of Vancouver, British Columbia-based developer Elemental Energy. 