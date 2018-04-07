Boston
-
A computer system that transcribes words users 'speak silently' has been created. The technology can pick up neuromuscular signals triggered by internal verbalizations.
The new technology works by electrodes being fitted to the face and jaw of the user, designed to pick up otherwise undetectable neuromuscular signals. These slight muscle movements are triggered by internal verbalizations, that is when a person thinks what they are saying rather than actually verbalizing. When a person says words 'in their head' any muscle movement cannot be seen with the human eye. It is, as the new research demonstrates, possible to detect this with the aid of artificial intelligence.
The technology comes from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and it uses machine-learning system to correlate particular signals with particular words. This was only possible after hundreds of hours of training artificial intelligence to match signals to words.
According to one of the researchers, Arnav Kapur: "The motivation for this was to build an IA device -- an intelligence-augmentation device. Our idea was: Could we have a computing platform that's more internal, that melds human and machine in some ways and that feels like an internal extension of our own cognition?"
At first glance the device that makes this possible is seemingly unremarkable. The device is a pair of bone-conduction headphones, designed to transmit vibrations via the bones of the face to the inner ear. Because headphones do not obstruct the ear canal, they allow the system to convey information to the user without affecting the conversation process or affecting the user's auditory experience. The device is connected to a neural network that interprets particular neuromuscular signals and particular words.
Further details on how the system works are outlined in the following video:
The device forms part of a silent-computing system intended to allow the user undetectably pose and receive answers to difficult computational problems. In a test the researchers asked subjects to silently report opponents' moves in a chess game.
The name given to the technology is AlterEgo and it is designed to allow a user to communicate with devices, artificial intelligence assistants, applications, or other people via a silent, concealed, and seamless manner. Thus the AlterEgo system is part of research that seeks to combine human and computer intelligenceand augment human cognition and abilities.