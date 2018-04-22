By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology A new artificial intelligence solution has been developed to help companies keep control over the requirement of the forthcoming European GDPR regulation. The software is called the MinerEye Data Tracker. The need for organizations to keep close control over data relating to individuals has been given greater urgency by the impending GDPR regulation. This regulation not only applies to companies operating within the European Union, it is applicable to companies that that receive data from a country or business operating within Europe. The legislation impacts upon all digital interaction and transaction. As Digital Journal has previously highlighted (“ The regulation is the Tracking data is not an easy task, especially with unstructured and so-called dark data, especially when such requires cloud migration. The MinerEye Data Tracker uses machine learning and computer vision in order to shift through enterprise data repositories. The platform can do so at byte and pixel level. The system can run such scans on archived information or do so in real-time. This level of granularity is needed in order to ensure that all data is scanned and captured. Conventional data tracking systems tend to work on descriptive elements. However, this may be insufficient to uncover and categorize data groups that have not been pre-specified. This might include videos about employees or customer complaints, for example. The platform allows sensitive data to be mapped, tagged and secured according to meet the data protection regulation. Company co-founder Yaniv Avidan The MinerEye Data Tracker is an artificial intelligence powered information governance and data protection system. The aim of the system is to enables organizations to continuously identify, organize, track and protect information assets. This includes personal information.The need for organizations to keep close control over data relating to individuals has been given greater urgency by the impending GDPR regulation. This regulation not only applies to companies operating within the European Union, it is applicable to companies that that receive data from a country or business operating within Europe. The legislation impacts upon all digital interaction and transaction.As Digital Journal has previously highlighted (“ European business needs to get smart about data protection ”), businesses operating within the European Union are required to introduce systematic changes so that they meet the new data protection regulation, which becomes live on May 25, 2018. Those organizations that do not put measures in place by the ‘go live’ date, face expensive fines.The regulation is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This is Regulation (EU 2016/679). This is a legislation strengthens data protection for individuals living in each member state of the European Union. The rules apply to any personal data exported from within the European Union to a country outside of the European Union.Tracking data is not an easy task, especially with unstructured and so-called dark data, especially when such requires cloud migration. The MinerEye Data Tracker uses machine learning and computer vision in order to shift through enterprise data repositories. The platform can do so at byte and pixel level. The system can run such scans on archived information or do so in real-time.This level of granularity is needed in order to ensure that all data is scanned and captured. Conventional data tracking systems tend to work on descriptive elements. However, this may be insufficient to uncover and categorize data groups that have not been pre-specified. This might include videos about employees or customer complaints, for example.The platform allows sensitive data to be mapped, tagged and secured according to meet the data protection regulation. Company co-founder Yaniv Avidan told EE News Europe : "Companies cannot protect, manage or utilize information they can't find. Using our Interpretive AI, MinerEye fuses computer vision and machine learning to track information at the byte and pixel level, which no other solution has achieved." More about Artificial intelligence, gdpr, Privacy, European union Artificial intellige... gdpr Privacy European union