By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology

Bellevue - A new artificial intelligence platform has been launched, designed to make machine learning more accessible to any software developer. The focus is on developing machine learning applications for businesses.

The new platform comes from the AI start-up company Dimensional Mechanics (which is based in Bellevue, U.S.) The company has launched a so-termed next-generation artificial intelligence modeling framework. This comes with a new form of programming language called NML 2.0.

Together the package is designed to make artificial intelligence and machine learning more accessible to software developers. The manufacturer states that complicated artificial intelligence challenges will be able to be solved far more quickly and at a lower cost compared with current methods. The platform works with video, numerical, text, images or audio forms of data.

Speaking with the website Smart2Zero, lead developer Rajeev Dutt said: "With NeoPulse, our AI builds your AI…We've created a platform for AI development that lets developers of all skill levels rapidly answer data-driven questions using a cost-effective and repeatable approach."

There are four aspects to the NeoPulse Framework 2.0 which are: NeoPulse Modeling Language 2.0 (NML), NeoPulse AI Studio 2.0 (which builds artificial intelligence), Portable Inference Models (portable artificial intelligence models), and NeoPulse Query Runtime 2.0, which enables applications to access portable artificial intelligence models using web-based software.

Further details are provided in the following video:

The overall aim of the NeoPulse Framework 2.0 is to enable business developers to invent custom artificial intelligence models designed to answer real-world business questions, without the need for the developers to become machine learning experts themselves.

In related businesses and artificial intelligence news, Bosch has announced it is to expand its research into artificial intelligence equipped sensors. This has triggered a relocation for the company. For this, Bosch has moved its research and technology centre from Palo Alto to Sunnyvale and moved into a 10,000 square meter facility that will house about 200 engineers and with room for up to 300.