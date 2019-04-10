Email
article imageAcura recalls over 360,000 SUVs due to fault

By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Business
Honda has triggered a recall of some 360,000 MDX SUVs. The worldwide recall of the luxury car range has been triggered due to a fault with the vehicle's tail lights - they are not water-tight.
The specific issue with the Acura SUVs (sport utility vehicles) is that if water enters the brake lights (or tail lights) this causes the lights to dim and to go dark. The recall primarily affects North America (323,000 vehicles), although vehicles in other territories are affected. (around 37,000 cars) The recall impacts the MDX model, manufactured between 2014 through to 2019. The model is branded Acura in most of the world, although it is named the Honda MDX in Japan and Australia.
CBC reports that Honda have indicated that due to a manufacturing problem, it is possible for water to enter the light assemblies due to weakened seals, triggering electrical problems. The effect of the water can deactivate the taillights, and also interfere with the lighting inside the vehicle.
This is captured in a statement from Acura, which runs: "Contact with water can lead to an open circuit, causing rear tailgate lid light failure, and, in some cases, a short circuit that trips the position light fuse, deactivating the exterior position lights and some interior lighting."
Acura indicate that hey have not received any reports of accidents or injuries relating to the fault. Dealers have been instructed to replace the seals as cars are called in. The repair may extend to new lighting and wiring as required. Formal notifications with be issued to owners in May 2019. Owners of affected vehicles can determine whether their vehicles require repair by going to recalls.acura.com or by calling 888-234-2138
