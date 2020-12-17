Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology 2020 brought massive disruption from COVID-19, and the abrupt shift to a remote workforce In March created holes in the cybersecurity landscape for malicious actors to exploit. To gain an insight into the trends that are likely to transpire across 2021, Jasen Meece, CEO of Cloudentity. Jasen provides some predictions for Digital Journal. Meece answers some questions posed by Digital Journal about the trends likely to shape 2021's business security environment. In 2021, A Zero Trust Framework is No Longer Optional for Enterprises There’s no doubt that COVID-19 and the shift to remote work have accelerated Zero Trust adoption in the enterprise. In 2021 and the following years, implementing a Zero Trust approach will become essential to protecting every enterprise, regardless of industry. This is due to the increasing volume of cyberthreats that organizations and individuals face on a regular basis, and human error remains one of the top causes of security breaches. In fact, The Rise of Machine Identity for AI Bots Today, we interact with bots more than ever before, whether it's customer service chatbots or the AI on our devices, like Siri and Alexa. These bots are used for real-time decision making to automate processes that were previously done by humans. For example, bots have automated the retail return processes for companies like Amazon. However, it becomes more complicated for enterprises to manage the identities of automated bots, especially when they are interacting with other bots at machine speed. The identities of bots must be managed and protected by the enterprise, similar to employee and customer identity, so that data isn’t compromised. This is important for CIOs and security leaders to keep in mind, because using bots for automation purposes will open new attack vectors if those bots’ APIs are hacked. New Data Regulations, like CPRA, must be Enforced at the API Level After CPRA passed in November 2020, many other states and countries may follow suit in implementing data and privacy laws to give consumers control of how their personal data is being used. However, enforcing regulations like GPCR, CCPA and CPRA needs to start at the API level. When it comes to managing consumer and employee identity, APIs are a key leg of the identity stool, dictating how the app handles user data, identity governance, and who has access to privileged data. It will be much simpler for companies to ensure they are compliant with these regulations if their APIs are updated or built from the ground up. On the flipside, if federal officials monitor and enforce these data laws at the API level, it will be evident which parts of the app’s code must be altered to comply and avoid large fines. Gen Z Will Lead the Shift to Open Banking In 2021, we will see significant international growth in the open banking industry as it democratizes financial services. In recent years, Europe has been the center of a new movement towards customer-centric banking using open banking to build new consumer banking apps, but open banking is gaining momentum in the U.S. as well with Venmo and SoFi. Now, Gen Z has grown up using opening bank apps to manage their personal finances and transfer large amounts of money, rather than traditional banks. As a result, we will see an influx of software companies being founded with the purpose of creating a new method for digital-first consumers to do banking. Amid the pandemic, it's crucial that hospitals and other medical facilities can exchange medical data and patient records quickly and privately, but with the number of ransomware attacks hospitals have fallen victim to this year, this process needs to be kept completely secure. The urgent need for secure healthcare data-sharing has led to an increase in open healthcare APIs being developed, but there are still strict compliance guidelines and regulations that must be followed for patient medical data by July 1, 2021. With open healthcare on the rise, we're seeing a shift from developers facing interoperability and compliance burdens, to an innovation opportunity that can power the digital patient and clinician experiences these unprecedented times demand.