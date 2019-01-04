By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Las Vegas - At CES 2019, Hyundai will present a totally new vehicle concept. Combining the power of robotics and EV technology, the South Korean company's four-legged Hyundai ‘Elevate’ will redefine our perception of vehicular mobility. The event covers 11 official venues and spans more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space, featuring 24 product categories, and more than 20 Marketplaces. Hyundai creates a new vehicle category Hyundai has been keeping any details about The electric vehicle will sport four robotic legs, each of which has a wheel where a foot would normally be - Just imagine the "Wheelers" in the "Return to Oz," The Elevate's legs appear to be jointed, to allow the vehicle to “drive, walk, or even climb over the most treacherous terrain,” as stated in the To fit into a new vehicle category, Hyundai is calling the Elevate the world's first "Ultimate Mobility Vehicle." The company says it will “take people where no vehicle has been before.” (Sounds sort of like the opening to a Star Trek movie, no?). CES 2019 (Consumer Electronics Show), has become the largest showcase of consumer technology innovation in the world today. This year, CES 2019 is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 8 through January 11.The event covers 11 official venues and spans more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space, featuring 24 product categories, and more than 20 Marketplaces. According to the event organizers, CES 2019 will showcase over 4,500 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more. Over 180,000 attendees from 150 countries are expected to attend this year.Hyundai has been keeping any details about its new concept car, the Elevate, close to the vest. But what we do know will "knock-your-socks-off."The electric vehicle will sport four robotic legs, each of which has a wheel where a foot would normally be - Just imagine the "Wheelers" in the "Return to Oz,"The Elevate's legs appear to be jointed, to allow the vehicle to “drive, walk, or even climb over the most treacherous terrain,” as stated in the press release. To fit into a new vehicle category, Hyundai is calling the Elevate the world's first "Ultimate Mobility Vehicle." The company says it will “take people where no vehicle has been before.” (Sounds sort of like the opening to a Star Trek movie, no?). Futurism notes that in the press image, there is a large red cross on the side of the walking car, suggesting the UMV could be used as a rescue vehicle. This does seem sensible because it is doubtful anyone would take it grocery shopping. Anyway, the media is awaiting the opening of CES 2019 on Monday, and hopefully, there will be a video of the Elevate in action. More about Hyundai, elevate, CES 2019, robotic legs, CONCEPT CAR Hyundai elevate CES 2019 robotic legs CONCEPT CAR Technology