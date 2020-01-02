By By Karen Graham 36 mins ago in Technology Computer servers, which store website data and share it with other computers and mobile devices, puts the world at our fingertips. However, the gigabytes of data we are using comes at a significant cost to the environment. Those billions of gigabytes of data flow from our devices into the "cloud," but they end up going to "for real" data centers, huge buildings filled with servers. The energy consumed by data centers worldwide has already reached 2.0 percent - however, that percentage is expected to reach 11.0 percent globally by 2030. We have had a global shift toward cloud-based technology —and the rise of new technologies like 5G networks, robotics, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrencies—means electricity consumption in data centers will keep surging. A room full of servers in 'the cloud' UCLA "We are using an immense amount of energy to drive this data revolution," said Jane Kearns, an environment and technology expert at MaRS Discovery District, an innovation hub in Toronto, reports Data's massive carbon footprint While our individual devices may consume very little energy, it is the servers stuck away in data centers that act as their electronic brains that are the"energy hogs." And data centers are big business all by themselves, with construction alone costing $20 billion a year, worldwide. Anders Andrae, a researcher at Huawei Technologies Sweden whose estimates are often cited, told CBC News in an email he expects the world's data centers alone will devour up to 651 terawatt-hours of electricity in the next year. That is nearly as much electricity as the entire energy sector in Canada produces. Wikimedia Foundation Servers Victorgrigas (CC BY-SA 3.0) The United States is home to three million data centers or roughly one for every 100 Americans. A large number are clustered in Loudoun County in northern Virginia. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google operate data centers there and it is estimated that 70 percent of the world's data flows through these centers. The differences in With all this impressive information - only 12 percent of Amazon's Loudoun County data centers and 4.0 percent of Google's are powered by renewable energy, despite their promise to shift to 100 percent renewable energy, Netflix added some 6.8 million subscribers over the past quarter as the streaming television leader girded for heightened competition MARIO TAMA, GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File According to Andrae's calculations, published in the One source of the increase in energy consumption in data centers today is streaming video from sources like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video eating up 60.6 percent of all internet traffic, according to network analytics firm Sandvine, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario. This number is expected to continue growing. When you add artificial intelligence, high-speed 5G networks, and autonomous vehicles to the mix, it will send energy consumption through the roof. "This will become completely unsustainable by 2040," Andrae wrote.One source of the increase in energy consumption in data centers today is streaming video from sources like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video eating up 60.6 percent of all internet traffic, according to network analytics firm Sandvine, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario. This number is expected to continue growing.When you add artificial intelligence, high-speed 5G networks, and autonomous vehicles to the mix, it will send energy consumption through the roof. Needless to say, there is a lot of work to be done in making data centers "greener."