Officials in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, have unveiled a science-fiction-like plan to launch what's known as an illumination satellite, or "artificial moon," by 2020. Wu is claiming the artificial moon is "designed to complement the moon at night," though it would only be eight times as bright, it would do away with the need for street lights. The artificial moon's "dusk-like glow" will illuminate an area with a diameter of 10-80 kilometers (6 to 49 miles). Cities around the world have been enjoying the spectacle of an unusually big and bright moon Adrian Dennis, AFP The artificial orb has a highly-reflective coating to reflect light from the sun and solar panels that can be adjusted to give precise illumination within 10 meters (33 feet). Astronomers around the world would be able to gaze upon the man-made moon. But Wu says the artificial moon would save the city on its electric bill because street lights would no longer be needed, while others have suggested the man-made moon would be a great tourist attraction, too. The idea is not that new Wu claims the artificial moon has been in the works for a number of years, and the technology has now evolved enough to plan a launch in 2020. It is not known if Artist’s illustration of Russian Mayak satellite in orbit, with its reflectors unfurled. Mayak Project As a matter fact, last year, a Russian team attempted to deploy an artificial moon, claiming it would be "the brightest object in the night sky, after the moon." The While a number of space enthusiasts claimed to have seen what they believed to be the spacecraft in orbit, in August of 2017 the team behind the Mayak Project revealed the solar reflector failed to unfurl in orbit. The Moon is seen as it sets behind the National Capitol Columns at the US National Arboretum on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in Washington. NASA/Aubrey Gemignani Going back a bit further, in 1993, Russian engineers devised a plan to A second attempt, called Opposition to an artificial moon There is a lot of opposition to messing with the rhythm of light and dark, or Bracken cave, in Texas, is well known for its huge colonies of Mexican free-tailed bats. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service I don't think an artificial light in the sky would have been very helpful during the WWII London Blitz or any other wartime bombing raids, other than being helpful to those dropping the bombs. And keep in mind that many animals, from owls, bats, and insects, are dependent on the night skies to go about their life cycles. 