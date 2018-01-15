3D survey solutions using AI could change undersea inspections

By By Karen Graham 12 hours ago in Technology Subsea technology company Rovco has secured Innovate UK funding to develop a 3D visualization system as part of a two-part artificial intelligence demonstrator project potentially worth £1.0 million (US$1.35 million). During the first phase of the project, Rovco will develop the equipment and software needed to produce live 3D data from extreme subsea environments, reports the The technology will be trialed and tested at ORE Catapult's renewable energy test facility in Blyth. The ORE Catapult Remote Inspection Technology Evaluation (RITE) service, is an integrated range of services to test, demonstrate and provide an assessment of remote turbine inspection technologies. Image from one of Rovco's subsea dives. Rovco The whole purpose of RITE is to de-risk the use of remote inspection technologies and provide confidence in the quality of their outputs. From the data acquired during the first phase of the project, Rovco will then construct 3D vision-based survey solutions using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Brian Allen, Rovco chief executive, and founder said: “We aim to deliver a step change in how offshore surveys are performed by generating live 3D data from survey-class ROVs to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and minimise risks." Allen added, “Compared to traditional visual survey methods, 3D delivers precise measurements and reliable metrics for asset condition monitoring. Combining this with the use of AI to better analyze and understand subsea data, enhances asset integrity decisions and reduces the manpower required, while also speeding up project turnaround times. “We are looking forward to working alongside the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult to develop a system that could lower subsea inspection and decommissioning costs by 80 percent.” Image from one of Rovco's subsea dives. Rovco About Rovco The With the world becoming ever more autonomous, according to This latest project actually follows a previous one Rovco had with Innovate UK where the company successfully demonstrated the market need and overall feasibility for 3D models of subsea assets. This latest project actually follows a previous one Rovco had with Innovate UK where the company successfully demonstrated the market need and overall feasibility for 3D models of subsea assets.