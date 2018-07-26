By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tested Amazon's facial recognition system by scanning all 535 members of the US Congress against 25,000 mugshots public mugshots. The test generated 28 false positives. The ACLU wants a moratorium on the use of Rekognition by police Amazon blames results on faulty calibration An Amazon spokesperson said to Verge that the result was due to poor calibration. The ACLU tests were done using Amazon's default setting of 80 percent. However, the spokesperson said that for law enforcement applications at least a 95 percent application should be used as a false ID could have significant consequences. The Yet, there is nothing in the setup process that enforces the recommendation meaning that there is nothing to prevent police from using the default setting. In May Amazon reported a number of police depts. used Rekognition The Orlando police in Florida used the system as a pilot project in real-time recognition. The system is sold as part of Amazon's Web Services. It can often cost less than $12 a month for an entire department. Although the Orlando project has ceased, the department continues to use the system. ACLU is examining Recognition use by an Oregon Sheriff's Department The latest ACLU experiment is designed in particular to examine Washington County's Sheriff's Department in Oregon's use of Recognition. The department has compared images against a database of as many as 300,000 mug shots. Jacob Snow who organized the test for the ACLU of Northern California said: “It’s not hypothetical. This is a situation where Rekognition is already being used.” Test shows signs of racial bias 11 of 28 or about 39 percent of false matches were of people of color and included civil rights leader Rep, John Lewis a Democrat of Georgia and five other members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Only 20 percent of the present Congress are people of color. People of color were obviously identified at a higher rate. Problems with the use of Rekognition In practice many facial recognition positives would be confirmed by a human before they led to concrete action such as an arrest. However, Nevertheless the outlook of Amazon was positive and touted a range of uses for Rekognition None of the members were in mugshots. The Amazon system called Rekognition is already in use by some police departments. ACLU said: “An identification — whether accurate or not — could cost people their freedom or even their lives. It's not hard to imagine it turning violent." Snow told Reuters: "Face surveillance is flawed, and it's biased, and it's dangerous."Nevertheless the outlook of Amazon was positive and touted a range of uses for Rekognition according to a spokeswoman for Amazon Web Services:"We remain excited about how image and video analysis can be a driver for good in the world." She said the system could be used to help find lost children and preventing crimes. She noted that they system was usually used to narrow the field rather than make final decisions.