Special By By Tim Sandle 55 mins ago in Technology 2019 has seen further advance with the DevOps process and supporting technologies. What does 2002 have in store for software development and the roles of different IT functions. An expert from StackRox looks to next year. To learn more about the trends with DevOps and IT, Digital Journal caught up with DevOps Moves Towards Standardization According to Wei Lien Dang: “While DevOps traditionally has meant different things to different people, where they would pick and choose various elements of DevOps that best apply to their unique scenarios, the industry is starting to see a common set of building blocks. This consolidation is happening on both the tooling and processes sides, helping to create more consistency in DevOps approaches. The use of microservices is critical in this regard.” Dang further adds: “Cloud-native technology helps eliminate the duplication of services through its built-in modularity - as more teams move to adopt microservices, they can build services that can be used across an organization as opposed to individual teams and specific applications. The extensibility of microservices is key in serving as the foundation of DevOps building blocks ushering in standardization. Kubernetes is a good example – it offers a strong and consistent platform supported by a very large community that helps organizations take advantage of the customizability and adaptability of cloud-native architectures. It can work in any environment, both on-prem and in the public cloud. So it has created a common platform that can be used by development, operations, and security teams alike.” The Opsification of all IT Disciplines Here Dang notes: “As DevOps principles and processes continue to evolve, they are becoming increasingly common in other parts of IT, outside of development and operations. Such has been the case with security, where we’ve seen increased recognition of DevSecOps principles within organizations. This recognition is having a major impact on the alignment of security teams with development and operations teams so that security is built into development processes instead of bolted on at the end, as it has been traditionally.” For example, Dang states: “data from the StackRox State of Container and Kubernetes Security Report, Spring 2019, indicated that DevSecOps is increasingly seen as the role in IT that is responsible for container security, highlighting that DevOps approaches to security are becoming more ingrained into businesses. As the adoption of cloud-native technologies and environments continue to surge, expect this trend to continue so organizations can capture the speed, flexibility, agility, and scalability afforded by DevOps approaches throughout all IT-related departments.” Automation Mitigates Complexity Here Dang sees that: “Automation has untapped but inherent value. The more we automate security processes and DevOps processes, the more DevOps and security teams will be able to handle the mounting complexity of deployments that comes with infrastructural and operational maturity. The need for automation increases the more extensive and dynamic an application or service is. The rate of adoption for cloud-native infrastructure will continue to increase alongside innovation. As a result, we’ll see more tooling that will aim to automate elements of development and security processes, to avoid constraints that could limit the operational benefits of cloud-native environments. “Cloud-native technologies, more specifically Kubernetes, are highly adaptable and extensible, so organizations will continue to find new ways to make these technologies functional for their needs. The more these organizations can leverage automation, the more safe, secure, stable, and operationally efficient their environments will become.” In 2019 DevOps has become more data driven and the application of artificial intelligence has played a meaningful role in terms of driving analysis. Coding too has grown in importance. 