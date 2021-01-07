2 companies from Vaughan, ON set to distribute Covid-19 tech

By Equity Insight 1 hour ago in By Equity Insight 1 hour ago in Technology With the spread of Covid-19 becoming worse and with no signs of stopping, these two companies located in Vaughan, Ontario are preparing to deploy innovative technology to help mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. Kontrol Energy (KNR shipped one of its BioCloud analyzers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for field demonstration due to interest in the technology in the region. We expect that the company will update the market on its field demonstration in the UAE the week of January 11th, 2021. In the coming weeks, KNR is set to complete its corporate name change to Kontrol Technologies Corp., which we believe may coincide with KNR’s anticipated application to uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). In 2020 the company achieved great strides as it surpassed three levels of testing with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) achieving lower detection limits and received an additional $500,000 in funding from the NRC. During the week of December 13th 2020,shipped one of its BioCloud analyzers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for field demonstration due to interest in the technology in the region. We expect that the company will update the market on its field demonstration in the UAE the week of January 11th, 2021.In the coming weeks,is set to complete its corporate name change to Kontrol Technologies Corp., which we believe may coincide with’s anticipated application to uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Following the successful listing to the TSX,also plans to move its OTCQB listed security to the NASDAQ through a Form F-1 Registration Statement with the SEC.On the Sales front,announced on December 23rd 2020 , that the company has received a $750,000 order for its continuous emissions business to a US manufacturing customer and 2 BioCloud units were ordered by one of Ontario’s largest electricity generators. The company also states that it has received 40 distribution orders with deliveries expected in January 2021.also anticipates having approximately 30 regional distributors towards the end of Q1 2021. VP of, Gary Saunders, stated “In a short period of time since the official launch of BioCloud in December we have received strong interest and numerous distribution requests”. Mr. Saunders also stated, “We envision many more agreements across the globe as we focus on growing the BioCloud business”. It should also be noted thatand its supply chain are deemed essential services and will continue to operate as current lockdowns have taken place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.We believe thatis gearing up for an exciting start to 2021 with many catalysts set to take place in the coming weeks and months!Just 10 minutes west ofheadquarters off Highway 7, is a growing property technology company called Universal Proptech ( TSX-V: UPI ). We put Universal PropTech on alert to investors in our recent article as we believe the company is in its early stages of growth and is severely undervalued. UPI invests in breakthrough technology and provides healthy building solutions and services for building managers, operators and building owners.Universal PropTech recently entered into an agreement to bring to market a proprietary contactless face and temperature recognition and multi-factor authentication technology called Delta-X™ Trust by Delta-X Global of Concord Ontario. Delta-X™ Trust is currently in use in the healthcare industry, hotels, schools, hospitals, and other areas with high traffic. The Delta-X™ Trust technology is aimed at a first line of defense to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 as it can detect the temperature and if a patron entering the building is wearing a mask or not. If a patron has increased temperature, a common symptom of covid-19, the patron will be denied access to the facility due to the increase in temperature and possibility of infection.On December 18th, 2020 appointed a new member to its Advisory Board, Mr. Robert Daniels. Mr. Daniels has been involved in real estate, land development, commercial property investment and renewable power totaling over $1.4 Billion. In addition to Mr. Daniels 30-year career, Mr. Daniels was also the former board member of the Greater Toronto Home Builders Association, and other notable charitable organizations in the province of Ontario.In addition to developments with the Delta-X™ Trust technology,recently signed an agreement with Universal Care Canada Inc. to install the Delta-X™ Trust technology in its Richview Retirement care home. Furthermore, the company also entered into an agreement with Mentana Group Inc. for the installation of Delta-X™ Trust in the company’s sports and school complex located in Vaughan, Ontario. CEO ofMr. Chris Hazelton was quoted “The Company and each of these facilities will scope out the unit protocols over the coming weeks to ensure the units provide additional security and protection for users of the facilities, and the Company expects installation to be completed in coming weeks. Seniors homes, schools and other institutional facilities are among the highest risk facilities to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and we are pleased that we can be part of the solution". This agreement with UniversalCare Canada and Mentana Group is a great addition to the company's growing list of Blue-Chip customers which include The Government of Canada, Canada Post, University of Toronto, Manulife and Brookfield.is acting fast as the company signed the agreement for Delta-X Trust™ in late November and it is already being deployed to potential customers. We believe this is only the beginning for, and we expect the company will secure more agreements with potential customers and increase's top line revenue!