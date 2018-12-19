By By Karen Graham 58 mins ago in Science In January, President Donald Trump had a moth named after him because its white and yellow scales resembled the president's distinctive hairdo. Now, an amphibian that buries its head in the sand has been named after Trump. The right to name the species was auctioned off by the Rainforest Trust for $25,000 and bought by the sustainable building materials company We bought the naming rights for a caecilian that can only see light and dark at @RainforestTrust's charity auction. @RealDonaldTrump must see the world in black & white to think climate change is a hoax; he’s a perfect namesake! #COP24 #charitytuesday https://t.co/497929Dklk pic.twitter.com/xD2YXxBJ3W — EnviroBuild (@ENVIROBUILDcom) December 18, 2018 Envirobuild has been a long-time supporter of the The primary purpose of the naming was to raise awareness about climate change, says the company. Mr. Bell's choice of the name Dermophis donaldtrumpi is actually an unflattering comparison between its behavior and Mr. Trump's, reports "[Dermophis donaldtrumpi] is particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change and is therefore in danger of becoming extinct as a direct result of its namesake's climate policies," said EnviroBuild co-founder Aidan Bell in a statement. Trump is much like the burrowing little worm when it comes to acknowledging climate change. He has buried his head in the sand, referring to the science as a hoax perpetuated by China. Added to the issue was the US government report published in November that claimed American lives were at risk from climate change. Trump’s response to the report was: “I don’t believe it.” A British company named a newly discovered blind amphibian after Donald Trump, likening its behavior to the President's stance on climate change https://t.co/sfQ5ZVMsmG pic.twitter.com/YljNMTkuKX — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2018 Chris Redston, the executive director of Rainforest Trust UK, said: “Protecting the world’s remaining rainforests is acknowledged as one of the most effective ways to mitigate climate change, yet every day nearly 70,000 acres of rainforest are destroyed forever. “This destruction is not only one of the main causes of climate change, but it is also having a devastating impact on endangered wildlife, indigenous communities and the planet’s weather patterns.” The newly discovered blind and burrowing amphibian is to be officially named Dermophis donaldtrumpi, in recognition of the U.S. president’s climate change denial. 