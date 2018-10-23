By By Karen Graham 49 mins ago in Science Archaeologists have discovered what is believed to be the oldest intact shipwreck ever found about 1.3 miles below the surface of the Black Sea, where it appears to have lain undisturbed for 2,400 years. The vessel was discovered using a remote-controlled submarine piloted by the scientists. It is laying on its side about 50 miles off the coast of Bulgaria in an area well known 'as a "shipwreck graveyard." The vessel is believed to be ancient Greek and is 23-meters (75 feet) long. It still has its mast, rudders and rowing benches all present and correctly in place. Odysseus and the Sirens. Detail from an Attic red-figured stamnos, ca. 480-470 BC. From Vulci. Accession Number: GR 1843.11-3.31 (Cat. This latest vessel, like all the previous vessels found in the Black Sea's shipwreck graveyard, is very well preserved due to the anoxic conditions (absence of oxygen) of the Black Sea below 150 meters.

"A ship surviving intact from the classical world, lying in over 2km of water, is something I would never have believed possible," said Professor Jon Adams, the principal investigator with the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project (MAP), the team that made the find. "This will change our understanding of shipbuilding and seafaring in the ancient world."

The project's main objective is to carry out geophysical surveys. In 2016, while researchers from MAP were studying sea level rise in the Black Sea during the last Ice Age, they uncovered over 40 shipwrecks that year, declaring their find as a "complete bonus." The research team plans on leaving the vessel where it was found but did add that a small piece of the ship had been carbon dated by the University of Southampton and claimed the results "confirmed [it] as the oldest intact shipwreck known to mankind." The ship is a relic from 400 BC, and that is amazing.

Since 2016, 20 more ships have been discovered in the general area, showing us just how busy the Black Sea was in ancient times. Much of the colonial and commercial activities of ancient Greece and Rome, and of the Byzantine Empire, centered on the Black Sea.

When the Ottoman Turks occupied Constantinople after 1453, they changed its name to Istanbul, and the Black Sea was closed to foreign commerce. The Treaty of Paris, in 1856, forced the reopening of the Black Sea to commerce for all nations.

In total, the MAP finds have varied in age from a "17th-century Cossack raiding fleet, through Roman trading vessels, complete with amphorae, to a complete ship from the classical period". And now, we can add the oldest shipwreck in the world. 