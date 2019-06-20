By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Science "Flesh-eating" bacteria that live in the ocean may be spreading to previously unaffected beach waters thanks to climate change, according to a new report. The culprit is called Vibrio vulnificus, a species of Gram-negative, motile, curved rod-shaped (bacillus), pathogenic bacteria of the genus Vibrio. The bacterium is found in marine environments such as estuaries, brackish ponds, or coastal areas where the water temperatures are above 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius). V. vulnificus is related to V. cholerae, the causative agent of cholera. Being found in the Delaware Bay is unusual because the bacterium prefers warmer waters, such as those in the Gulf of Mexico, where it is endemic to the region and where most cases of V. vulnificus in the U.S. have occurred in the past. Fresh blue crabs in the market. wpopp People can become infected with V. vulnificus in one of two ways - Either by eating undercooked or raw seafood or if they have an open wound that comes into direct contact with seawater containing the bacteria. Generally, most people will develop mild infections. However, some people can develop life-threatening skin or bloodstream infections. V. vulnificus can cause necrotizing fasciitis, a rare "flesh-eating" infection that rapidly destroys skin and muscle tissue. This can result in amputations or even death. According to Satellite photo of the Delaware Bay on January 3, 2011. NASA In all the cases, the patients had either gone crabbing in the Delaware Bay or consumed seafood from the area, and all of the patients developed necrotizing fasciitis. One patient died. According to the Dr. Katherine Doktor, an infectious disease specialist at Cooper University Health Care, told Vibriosis causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses in the United States every year. CDC “As a result of our experience, we believe clinicians should be aware of the possibility that V. vulnificus infections are occurring more frequently outside traditional geographic areas,” said Doktor. Multistate outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses linked to oysters The CDC investigated an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses coming Sixteen ill people from five states have been reported as part of the outbreak. Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 16, 2018, to April 17, 2019. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The CDC found multiple organisms causing the infections, with some people having more than one organism. Doktor explained that climate anomalies and increasing water temperatures over recent decades have provided favorable growth conditions for Vibrio in areas that were traditionally considered too cool for its growth. CDC This is what is fascinating - Check out the list of organisms found by the CDC. Four cases of Shigella flexneri infection Two cases of Vibrio parahaemolyticus infection One case of Vibrio parahaemolyticus and Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) non-O157 coinfection One case of Vibrio parahaemolyticus and Shigella flexneri coinfection One case of Shigella flexneri and Campylobacter lari coinfection One case of Vibrio albensis infection One case of norovirus genogroup 1 infection One case of infection with Vibrio of unknown species Four cases of illness without a pathogen identified It is enough to make anyone think twice before popping that raw oyster down their throat: