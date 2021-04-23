With the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus there are different variants cased by mutations. Whether these lead to the virus possessing different degrees of illness-trigger severity vary. To an extent, virologists can gauge some of a given variant’s potential threat by assessing the mutations it carries. Scientists have produced a growing list of mutations that could boost transmission or even help a virus evade the body’s immune responses. This information is either based on epidemiological studies or from direct laboratory studies. This latter approach has drawn out new information about a new variant of concern.
Results relating to one of the variants of the coronavirus, called B.1.1.7 (also known as VOC 202012/01), appears far more likely to cause more severe forms of the COVID-19 illness compared with other SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Increased mortality in community-tested cases of SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.7.
the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Here researchers examined in excess of two million COVID-19 community tests performed in England for the period November 2020 and February 2021.
The information was examined in relation to a data set of COVID-19 deaths. This enabled the researchers to calculate that the B.1.1.7 infection was associated with 55 percent higher mortality compared to all of other strains of SARS-CoV-2.
, variants such as B.1.1.7 threaten to affect improvements in COVID-19 treatment in terms of social control and highlights the importance of the vaccination programs.
, WHO has called for further studies concerning the review of data into the origin of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The health agency has reiterated that all hypotheses remain open as to where the virus came from and how the pandemic started.