Water in the liquid state is not all that it seems. By applying novel technology, scientists have been able to establish that water can move through two different liquid states, presenting new properties. Water's attraction to other polar molecules. Water's high-specific heat. Water's high heat of evaporation. The lower density of ice. Water's high polarity. Through experiments, the researchers showed that it was possible to rapidly vary the pressure before the sample can freeze. At this juncture, it is possible to observe one liquid changing into the other and to capture this new phenomenon in real time. in terms of the significance of the finding, the observed properties may help to further explain the role of water in relation to the biological processes occurring in living cells. The research has been The new information about the state of water and the two phases only occurs at very low temperatures, at a point close to minus 63 Celsius. By applying X-ray lasers, scientists from Stockholm University have succeeded in tracking the transformation taking place between two distinct liquid states of water. At the minus 63 Celsius point , it appears that two liquids can exist according to different pressure regimes. The density difference between these two states is 20 percent. If the two liquids could exist in the same glass, they would appear very different, analogous to the clear interface that arises when water and oil are missed together. Water is a substance that continues to confound scientists, simply because it does not behave like any other substance (water exists in the solid, liquid and gas states at normal temperatures on Earth.). The properties of water, like density, specific heat, viscosity and compressibility, each respond differently in tandem with alterations to pressure and temperature. Thus happens in a way that is different to any other liquid. The search for the reason for these anomalies is the basis for the research, along with other scientific inquires that are taking place.Through experiments, the researchers showed that it was possible to rapidly vary the pressure before the sample can freeze. At this juncture, it is possible to observe one liquid changing into the other and to capture this new phenomenon in real time.in terms of the significance of the finding, the observed properties may help to further explain the role of water in relation to the biological processes occurring in living cells.The research has been published in the journal Science. The research paper is titled "Experimental observation of the liquid-liquid transition in bulk supercooled water under pressure."