By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Science Researchers at the University of Maryland have turned ordinary sheets of wood into transparent material that is nearly as clear as glass, but stronger and with better insulating properties. While transparent wood has been bandied about for years as an option for houses because wood is stronger than glass, it has never reached the point of commercial production because of the way it is made. Wood, structurally, is made up of cellulose and lignin - a class of complex organic polymers that form key structural materials in the support tissues of vascular plants and some algae. This compound is particularly important in the formation of cell walls, especially in wood and bark, because it lends rigidity and does not rot easily. You could say that lignin plays a big role in the structure and rigidity of the cells in wood. It fills the spaces in the cell wall between cellulose, hemicellulose, and pectin components, You might not know this, but in the Suffice to say, but the process for removing lignin to make wood transparent involves using hazardous chemicals to remove the lignin—a process that takes a long time, and produces a lot of liquid waste - making the product expensive and somewhat brittle. However, the team of scientists at the University of Maryland has found a way to make wood transparent without having to remove the lignin. And it is a simple, inexpensive procedure, reports First, hydrogen peroxide is applied to the wood surface and then, the wood is exposed to either UV light or direct sunlight. The wood is then soaked in ethanol to further clean it. Next, the scientists filled in the wood with a tough transparent epoxy designed for marine use, which filled in the spaces and pores in the wood and then hardened. This made the white wood transparent. The researchers found that the transparent wood allowed 90 percent of visible light to pass through, and was 50 times stronger than transparent wood made the conventional way. They also claim that the wood is lighter and stronger than glass and has better insulation properties. The researchers claim wood made using their process is clean and could be easily scaled for use in large buildings. They suggest also that it could be used in other applications, such as touch-sensitive displays for use in harsh environments or inside of cars. In a paper published in the journal Science Advances, the team of scientists describes their process for making wood transparent and why they believe it is better than the old process.While transparent wood has been bandied about for years as an option for houses because wood is stronger than glass, it has never reached the point of commercial production because of the way it is made.Wood, structurally, is made up of cellulose and lignin - a class of complex organic polymers that form key structural materials in the support tissues of vascular plants and some algae. This compound is particularly important in the formation of cell walls, especially in wood and bark, because it lends rigidity and does not rot easily.You could say that lignin plays a big role in the structure and rigidity of the cells in wood. It fills the spaces in the cell wall between cellulose, hemicellulose, and pectin components, You might not know this, but in the paper-making process, lignin has to be removed from the wood used to make paper because it also contains molecules called chromophores, which give the wood its brown colour and prevent light from passing through.Suffice to say, but the process for removing lignin to make wood transparent involves using hazardous chemicals to remove the lignin—a process that takes a long time, and produces a lot of liquid waste - making the product expensive and somewhat brittle.However, the team of scientists at the University of Maryland has found a way to make wood transparent without having to remove the lignin. And it is a simple, inexpensive procedure, reports CBC Canada. First, hydrogen peroxide is applied to the wood surface and then, the wood is exposed to either UV light or direct sunlight. The wood is then soaked in ethanol to further clean it.Next, the scientists filled in the wood with a tough transparent epoxy designed for marine use, which filled in the spaces and pores in the wood and then hardened. This made the white wood transparent.The researchers found that the transparent wood allowed 90 percent of visible light to pass through, and was 50 times stronger than transparent wood made the conventional way. They also claim that the wood is lighter and stronger than glass and has better insulation properties.The researchers claim wood made using their process is clean and could be easily scaled for use in large buildings. They suggest also that it could be used in other applications, such as touch-sensitive displays for use in harsh environments or inside of cars. More about transparent wood, lignin, energyefficient, insulating qualities, stronger than glass transparent wood lignin energyefficient insulating qualities stronger than glass