With the new study, scientists developed a transmission model, including individuals likely to be in asymptomatic and presymptomatic states. Inputs into the model included the disease onset and test frequency. The data was drawn from the Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak.
The aim of the new research was to assess the contribution of asymptomatic infections to transmission. The new model estimated that around 75 percent of SARS-CoV-2 infections on the Diamond Princess were asymptomatic. In addition, half of these cases were never detected.
Diamond Princess is a British-registered cruise ship owned and operated by Princess Cruises. When the Diamond Princess left the port of Yokohama in Japan on January 20, the 2,666 passengers on board were contained within an area subject to one of the earliest coronavirus outbreaks
, leading to the vessel being quarantined. Over 700 people out of 3,711 showed symptoms of the virus (567 out of 2,666 passengers and 145 out of 1,045 crew), and 14 people died.
Of epidemiological concern is that the asymptomatic infections will have contributed substantially to transmission. The findings highlight that control measures, and with the importance of using computer generated models to project the risks posed by asymptomatic carriers.
Asymptomatic
In medical terms, a given disease is considered asymptomatic
if a patient is a carrier for a disease or infection but experiences no symptoms. The importance of understanding what asymptomatic means has been highlighted in different studies, such as examinations into the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between healthcare workers
.
How many people are asymptomatic carriers?
It is established that a high proportion of those infected with the virus are asymptomatic, and hence they are able to infect others. One recent research study, reported by Digital Journal
, looked at 5,484 contacts of SARS-CoV-2 cases detected in Lombardy, Italy. Those who carried the virus were identified via nasal swabs and molecular biology assays. The data review revealed that 73.9 percent of the infected individuals
did not develop symptoms. This finding is an indicator of the high showing a general proportion who are asymptomatic.
New research
The new research has been published in
the journal eLife
, with the research titled "'The contribution of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections to transmission on the Diamond Princess cruise ship."