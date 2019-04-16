Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTiny 3D printed heart fabricated complete with blood vessels

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     46 mins ago in Science
Tel Aviv - Given the shortage of organs for transplantation worldwide, medical researchers have been investigating the fabrication of artificial organs. One step towards this is a 3D printed heart.
In a new medical breakthrough, Israeli scientists have successfully 3D printed a tiny heart complete with functioning blood vessels and human tissue. The heart is seen as step forward in developing artificial organs for transplant. With diseased hearts in particular, heart transplantation is the only treatment for patients with end‐stage heart failure. This fact is complicated not only by the risks involved with surgery, and the risk of organ rejection, but also the shortage of suitable organs for transplant.
The approach taken by the researchers from Tel Aviv University was within the field of cardiac tissue engineering, where there is growing interest with this alternative approach which involves integrating cardiac cells and 3D biomaterials.
READ MORE: Lab-grown blood vessels developed to aid dialysis
The biological techniques are also orientated towards the patient, in terms of better addressing the organ to be replaced and lowering the chance of rejection. Through this the researchers showed, in a proof-of-concept study, that they could 3D‐print thick, vascularized, and perfusable cardiac patches to serve as functioning hearts. The first heart produced is a tiny organ, only the size of a cherry (equivalent to the size of a rabbit's heart).
The developmental hearts are theoretically compatible with the immunological, cellular, biochemical, and anatomical properties of the patient. The success paves the way for further research, with the aim of producing larger hearts that will be tested to see if they are suitable for human transplantation. There is more work to do first, however; while the cells of the heart are currently able to contract, they do not yet have the ability to pump.
Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Professor Tal Dvir who led the project notes: "Maybe, in 10 years, there will be organ printers in the finest hospitals around the world, and these procedures will be conducted routinely."
The research has been published in the journal Advanced Sciences, with the peer reviewed paper titled "3D Printing of Personalized Thick and Perfusable Cardiac Patches and Hearts."
More about Heart, 3D printing, Blood, Blood vessels
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Three things to know as Germany opens massive ocean wind park
Fear of army action as Sudan protesters toughen stand
'Like a bombing': Daylight reveals extent of Notre-Dame damage
Review: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike release infectious Mortal Kombat anthem Special
U.S. electric car registrations double over the course of a year
Venezuela slams US bid to cover 'invasion' with aid
Stolen Van Goghs due back on display after 16 years
Regular cannabis users need more surgical anesthesia — study
Landmarks and monuments rebuilt from ruins
Rehabilitating El Salvador gang members have message for Trump