There's a new hole in the ozone layer, and it's unusual

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Scientists using data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite have noticed a strong reduction of ozone concentrations over the Arctic, resulting in a 'mini-hole' in the ozone layer. The Antarctica ozone hole also led to the creation of the The ozone layer is a natural, protective layer of gas in the stratosphere that shields life from the Sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation. NASA likens the ozone layer to an Artist's impression of Sentinel-5p with the TROPOMI instrument on board. ESA The new "mini-hole" over the Arctic For the past several weeks, scientists from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) have noticed and been following the unusually strong depletion of ozone over the northern polar regions. Using data from the In the past, according to Diego Loyola, from the German Aerospace Center, comments, "The ozone hole we observe over the Arctic this year has a maximum extension of less than 1 million sq km. This is small compared to the Antarctic hole, which can reach a size of around 20 to 25 million sq km with a normal duration of around 3 to 4 months." The Sentinel-4 mission focuses on monitoring of trace gas concentrations and aerosols in the atmosphere to support operational services covering air-quality near-real time applications, air-quality protocol monitoring and climate protocol monitoring. ESA Significantly, unusual atmospheric conditions, including freezing temperatures in the stratosphere have caused the loss of ozone this year. The extremely cold temperatures (below -80°C), sunlight, wind fields and substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) all played a role. Diego says, "Since 14 March, the ozone columns over the Arctic have decreased to what is normally considered 'ozone hole levels,' which are less than 220 Dobson Units. We expect the hole to close again during mid-April 2020." Claus Zehner, ESA's