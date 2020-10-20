Many global health agencies are seeking to use convalescent blood plasma
to help a infected person to fight the coronavirus, as Digital Journal's Karen Graham has reported
. In relation to this application of biological science, new research finds that those who suffered with more severe COVID-19 make the best donors for convalescent plasma therapy. This is because there are stronger antibody responses, from this patient population, to more severe disease. Furthermore, patients of a more advanced age and who are male provide the best form of plasma.
Convalescent plasma
As Digital Journal reported earlier
, convalescent plasma is a form of infusion therapy based on plasma obtained from donors having recovered from an infection. The idea of the therapy is that blood plasma donated by a person who has suffered from an illness will be rich in antibodies (immunoglobulins) that can be used to fight specific infections (in this case the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus). Through this the objective is to help promote the infected individual to recover faster.
The plasma may also function as a prophylaxis
to prevent COVID-19, although this research aim remains further from realization than the use of convalescent plasma as a therapy.
Age matters
The new finding that some individuals
within the population, who have been infected with the coronavirus, may provide a better source of plasma than others has been drawn out from medical research. For this, scientists have examined the blood of 126 COVID-19 survivors. The analysis has shown high variability in the antibody levels between individuals, as well as the antibodies' ability to neutralize the COVID-19-causing virus.
Those individuals who stood out were people of an older age and of male sex, and whom had suffered from a more severe form of the COVID-19 infection. These individuals have a richer source of the anti-spike protein antibodies capable of neutralizing the coronavirus.
As well as sourcing suitable plasma, it is important to assess the history of each donor. This is referred to as a 'look back', to make sure that the donor is not from an at risk group (in terms of potentially contracting a different virus of concern).
The new research has been published in
the Journal of Clinical Investigation
. The research paper is titled "Sex, age, and hospitalization drive antibody responses in a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor population."