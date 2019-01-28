By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Today, as more countries change their laws and relax the legal restrictions surrounding the use of marijuana, one thing is missing from the discussion - the incredible 10,000-year history that cannabis shares with humankind. As a matter of fact, in looking at the modern legal perspective of the mind-altering effects of marijuana, the ancient world had views that were the polar opposite of today's views. A study published recently in the Ancient Sanskrit on hemp-based paper. Hemp fiber was commonly used in the production of paper from 200 BCE to the late 1800s. Moefuzz Experiencing divine visions Throughout history, one of the big differences between humans and animals is our belief in visions and direct communication with our gods. This was explained by “We live in an age when a divine vision is dismissed as a hallucination, and desire to experience direct communication with God is often interpreted as a sign of mental illness. Humans have a very ancient tradition involving the use of mind-altering experiences to produce profound, more or less spiritual and cultural understanding." Exactly when humans discovered the hallucinogenic properties of cannabis is unknown. It could be that in using marijuana for medicinal purposes, people inadvertently discovered that consuming larger amounts produced a dream-like state. Shen Nung, a Chinese emperor around 2,700 BCE who is also considered the father of Chinese medicine, reportedly regarded marijuana as a “first-class herb” that was not dangerous. Wellcome Collection gallery/ Photo number: V0018485 However, the use of the great majority of mind-altering drug plants has been strongly associated with rituals of a religious nature — and has even been "associated with the Christian Eucharist or the complex wine-offerings to the ancestors in the elaborate bronze vessels of Shang and Zhou dynasty China," writes Merlin. It has even been suggested that the Indian drug But regardless of the disputed evidence about soma, cannabis was known to the ancient Assyrians, who discovered its psychoactive properties through the Iranians. They used it in religious ceremonies, calling it qunubu, which means "way to produce smoke," a probable origin of the modern word "cannabis." Gilbert Stuart oil painting of George Washinton, finished in 1821. People may be surprised to know that the "father of our country" used marijuana to alleviate toothaches. He also grew marijuana and hemp at Mount Vernon. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC The Iranians also introduced cannabis to the Scythians, Thracians and Dacians — whose shamans burned the cannabis flowers to induce a trance-like state. Cannabis was also used by Muslims in various Sufi orders as early as the Mamluk period, for example by the Qalandars. The hemp seed oil was used in Arabic medicine to treat ear infections, skin diseases, flatulence, intestinal worms, neurological pain, fever and vomiting. But it was Galen, the most famous of the Greek physicians in the Roman empire who warned us of the excessive consumption of cannabis seeds. In his 199CE work, Bhang eaters from India c. 1790. Bhang is an edible preparation of cannabis native to the Indian subcontinent. It has been used in food and drink as early as 1000 BCE by Hindus in ancient India. thesandiegomuseumofartcollection Irish physician William Brooke O'Shaughnessy, who had studied cannabis while working as a medical officer in Bengal with the East India company, brought a quantity of cannabis back to England when he went on furlough in 1841. You could say he introduced medical marijuana to Europe. However, at about the same time, in 1840, the British colonies of Mauritius banned cannabis over concerns over its effect on Indian indentured workers. The same decree was carried out in British Singapore in 1870. It took You could say the rest of the cannabis story is history. But as many history teachers say, history is a cycle of events, and it looks like humankind is about to officially renew its relationship with cannabis. Cannabis use has grown right alongside humankind, actually dating back to the Neolithic age, with the development of farming some 12,000 years ago. 