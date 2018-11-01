By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in Science A new study warns that the continued burning of fossil fuels will likely lead to even more extreme summers than that of 2018 because of its impact on the jet stream. The team's research suggests that summers like 2018, when the jet stream drove extreme weather on an unprecedented scale across the Northern Hemisphere, will be 50 percent more frequent by the end of the century under "business-as-usual carbon emissions." In a worst-case scenario, the study predicts a near-tripling of extreme weather events. The extreme fire conditions in southern California. BBC News The researchers used climate models to predict changes in the occurrence of so-called Quasi-Resonant Amplification (QRA) events associated with persistent weather extremes. Like we experienced earlier this year, the extreme changes in the jet stream brought about flooding, drought, and wildfires. The extreme weather during the summer of 2018 included flooding in Japan, record heat waves in North America, Europe, and Asia, wildfires in British Columbia, Canada, in Greece and even parts of the Arctic. Heat and drought in California led to the worst wildfire season ever recorded. The extremely wavy pattern, called "quasi-resonant amplification," was evident during the extreme summer of 2018, Mann said. Michael Mann What's with the jet stream and extreme weather events? When the QRA events occur, the jet stream goes on a "Most stationary jet stream disturbances will dissipate over time," said Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science and director, Earth System Science Center. "However, under certain circumstances, the wave disturbance is effectively constrained by an atmospheric waveguide, something similar to the way a coaxial cable guides a television signal. Disturbances then cannot easily dissipate and very large amplitude swings in the jet stream north and south can remain in place as it rounds the globe." "If the same weather persists for weeks on end in one region, then sunny days can turn into a serious heat wave and drought, and lasting rains can lead to flooding," said Stefan Rahmstorf, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Germany. The banks of the Rhine river near Lobith in the Netherlands have been dried out by the ongoing drought Jasper Juinen, ANP/AFP/File Mann points out this year's climate change impacts were not subtle, instead, smacking us in the face. "It played out in real time on our television screens and newspaper headlines in the form of an unprecedented hemisphere-wide pattern of extreme floods, droughts, heat waves and wildfires," Mann added. How the QRA plays a role Mann and his colleagues, in previous work, showed the connection between extreme climate events and climate-induced changes in the jet stream. While researchers cannot accurately identify QRA events in climate models, one thing the climate models capture very well is temperature change. "QRA events have been shown to have a well-defined signature in terms of the latitudinal variation in temperature in the lower atmosphere," explained Mann. "The change in temperature with latitude and how it responds to increasing greenhouse gas concentrations depends on physics that are well understood and well represented by the climate models." File photo: North Carolina Army National Guardsmen (NCNG) and local emergency services assist with the evacuation efforts in Fayetteville, N.C., on Friday, Oct. 08, 2016. Heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew led to flooding as high as five feet in some areas. Staff Sgt. Jonathan Shaw/ U.S. Army National Guard The researchers did find that a pattern of Aerosol's effect on regulating temperatures Mann and his colleagues say we must If these countries, through mid-century, switch to cleaner coal-burning technology, then the mid-latitude areas of the world will warm and Arctic Amplification will diminish. China is the world's biggest polluter and has faced an uphill battle transitioning from coal, which is used to generate roughly three-quarters of its power FRED DUFOUR, AFP/File Other pollutants play a big role in the jet stream's behavior, "The future is still very much in our hands when it comes to dangerous and damaging summer weather extremes," said Mann. 