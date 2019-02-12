By By Karen Graham 21 hours ago in Science What if we could revive giant creatures that once roamed the Earth? Well, that’s what arborists are doing today, only they’re cloning saplings from the stumps of the world’s largest, strongest, and longest-lived trees, the giant redwoods. Only the There aren't too many redwoods today that can claim to be that old - they have been cut down. The two sub-families of redwoods are considered endangered species due to habitat loss, natural fire suppression technologies, and logging. People and horses on a downed redwood. Circa-1900. Comment by David C. Foster: Unknown Photo History. I'm fairly certain the tree was a Coast Redwood (Sequoia semperviren) or a Giant Sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) from Central to Northern California or Oregon. I wish this one was still standing. The bark has already been stripped off of it. David C. Foster Perhaps the greatest impact on the demise of the giant trees was logging in the 19th and 20th centuries. When the western part of the country opened up and as more and more people migrated across the plains to the West Coast, the giant redwoods, some with a diameter of over 35 feet, were cut down for their lumber to build homes - with the rest of the groves eventually being decimated by the logging industry. Restoring the redwood to its former glory Now, West Coast redwoods are in trouble, with 95 percent of their old-growth habitat gone. Archangel is attempting to restore these old-growth forests - mature ecological communities with the oldest individuals, and perhaps the strongest genes. The genetic makeup of the oldest of the giant trees holds the secret to their resistance to disease and fire. “Most redwoods don’t live to be 1,000 years old, and only two to three percent live to be 2,000 to 3,000 years old,” says David Milarch, founder of the The General Sherman Tree is the world's largest tree, measured by volume. It stands 275 feet (83 m) tall, and is over 36 feet (11 m) in diameter at the base. Sequoia trunks remain wide high up. Sixty feet above the base, the Sherman Tree is 17.5 feet (5.3 m) in diameter. National Parks Service Working with the experts, Archangel has perfected the technique of extracting DNA from these long, lost trees. While examining some old, presumably dead, redwood tree stumps, Milarch and his son Jake discovered living tissue growing from the trees’ roots, a material known as baseless or stump sprouts. According to Using the genetic material, and in a process that takes about 2-and-a-half years, Archangel was able to grow dozens of saplings, clones of the ancient trees. The Archangel Ancient Tree Archive has already planted nearly 100 of these saplings in the Eden Project garden in Cornwall, England, a couple hundred in Oregon, and is organizing further groves of saplings in nine other countries. The interesting thing about the cloned saplings being planted around the world is this: The young trees are planted in places where Jake and David Milarch Archangel Ancient Tree Archive The Fairy Ring The cloning project was not thought to be possible, at first. But did you know that redwoods are "self-cloning?" Decades before the trees die, they send out a circle of identical growths, called “a fairy ring,” 20 ft around the host tree. But trees that die before their time, like being chopped down, don't have time to send out a "fairy ring." 