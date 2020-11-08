Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTaking vitamin D during pregnancy is linked with higher child IQ

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Health
A new study has examined the levels of vitamin D in pregnant women and has correlated this with the intelligence of children born to the mothers (as measured by an IQ test). This suggests the role of vitamin D may be important.
An analysis of the data, which hails from Seattle Children's Hospital, indicates that a mother's' vitamin D levels during period for which she is pregnant are associated with their children's IQ.
Vitamin D refers to a group of fat-soluble secosteroids. These compounds are responsible for increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, and many other biological effects. They have a long association with the working of the brain and an connection with improved cognition. While vitamin D is present in some foods, the main way by which people receive vitamin D is through sunlight, which triggers a reaction within the body. Where there are cases of vitamin D deficiency, there is the option to take supplements (although any vitamin supplement should be taken in conjunction with medical advice, given that there are risks of overdosing with some types of vitamins).
Data relating to vitamin D deficiency and later childhood IQ scores was drawn from the Conditions Affecting Neurocognitive Development and Learning in Early Childhood (CANDLE) study. The reason is due to the role played by vitamin D in terms of neurocognitive development,
The research looked at vitamin D levels among different groups of women, and drew the following conclusions:
Vitamin D deficiency is common during pregnancy.
With specific groups, black women seem to be at a greater risk since the melanin pigment in the skin reduces production of vitamin D.
Higher vitamin D levels among mothers during pregnancy could promote brain development and this may lead to higher childhood IQ scores.
The researchers recommend that health agencies put in place a system for screening with the potential for nutritional supplementation in order to correct any measured vitamin D deficiency for mothers who are considered to be at a higher risk in relation to this specific deficiency.
The research has been published in The Journal of Nutrition. The research paper is titled "Maternal Plasma 25-Hydroxyvitamin D during Gestation Is Positively Associated with Neurocognitive Development in Offspring at Age 4–6 Years."
As a note of caution, readers should note that IQ tests vary and are considered by many as a controversial measure. Most IQ tests are bound to be culturally biased as many things can hinder the acquired knowledge-based IQ of an individual.
More about Vitamins, Medicine, IQ, Intelligence, Children
 
Latest News
Top News
EU must learn to live without US leadership under Biden, say analysts
Armin van Buuren ranks No. 4 in the 2020 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll
India hails Kamala Harris as history-making VP-elect
Biden vows immediate, science-based action on virus
Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh as ceasefires fail
Scientists on guard over 'mutant' mink coronavirus
Austria's Muslims wary of backlash after attack
NASA seeks solutions for lunar loads
Winter rains in Beirut finish off blast-ravaged homes
Festive Filipinos trying to save Christmas from coronavirus