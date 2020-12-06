By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science SpaceX launched a newer, bigger version of its Dragon supply ship to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first time the company has two capsules in orbit at the same time. The Dragon was loaded with over 6,500 pounds of crew supplies, spare parts, science gear, and other equipment, including a commercial airlock for onboard experiments, and a SpaceX launches next-generation Dragon cargo ship to space station. https://t.co/3NXs5gNLMz — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 6, 2020 The shipment includes billions of microbes and crushed asteroid samples for a biomining study, a new medical device to provide rapid blood test results in space, and a 2,400-pound airlock developed by Nanoracks, to move experiments as big as refrigerators outside the orbiting lab. Forty mice are also onboard for bone and eye studies. The spacecraft will also be performing the This is the 21st contracted resupply mission for SpaceX and the first for the upgraded Dragon design. It is similar to the Dragon used to transport astronauts to and from the station. It was also the 24th Falcon 9 launch so far this year, the 101st since the rocket's debut in 2010 With its new design, Dragon 2 now has double the capacity of powered lockers with 12. These lockers preserve science and research samples during transport to and from Earth and will become an extension of the laboratory onboard the ISS. Four powered payloads will reside in Dragon while it is docked, Approximately 2 and one-half minutes after liftoff, the first stage, making its fourth flight, fell away and flew itself to a landing on the SpaceX droneship, "Of course I still love you." It was SpaceX's 68th successful booster recovery and its 47th at sea. The upgraded Dragon 2 supply spacecraft was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:17 a.m. ET Sunday. It is due to arrive at the ISS on Monday, December 7 around 1:30 p.m. ET.The Dragon was loaded with over 6,500 pounds of crew supplies, spare parts, science gear, and other equipment, including a commercial airlock for onboard experiments, and a Christmas feast for the astronauts, consisting of roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, shortbread cookies, and tubes of icing.The shipment includes billions of microbes and crushed asteroid samples for a biomining study, a new medical device to provide rapid blood test results in space, and a 2,400-pound airlock developed by Nanoracks, to move experiments as big as refrigerators outside the orbiting lab. Forty mice are also onboard for bone and eye studies.The spacecraft will also be performing the first autonomous docking for SpaceX and will remain at the station for about a month. Unlike previous Dragons, Dragon 2 will not need an assist from the robotic arm to dock at the space station. And unlike the Dragon used to transport crews, Dragon 2 is not equipped with seats or an emergency abort system.This is the 21st contracted resupply mission for SpaceX and the first for the upgraded Dragon design. It is similar to the Dragon used to transport astronauts to and from the station. It was also the 24th Falcon 9 launch so far this year, the 101st since the rocket's debut in 2010With its new design, Dragon 2 now has double the capacity of powered lockers with 12. These lockers preserve science and research samples during transport to and from Earth and will become an extension of the laboratory onboard the ISS. Four powered payloads will reside in Dragon while it is docked, according to NASA. Approximately 2 and one-half minutes after liftoff, the first stage, making its fourth flight, fell away and flew itself to a landing on the SpaceX droneship, "Of course I still love you." It was SpaceX's 68th successful booster recovery and its 47th at sea. More about Spacex, Dragon launch, upgraded Dragon design, Nanoracks Bishop Airlock, Christmas dinner Spacex Dragon launch upgraded Dragon desi... Nanoracks Bishop Air... Christmas dinner