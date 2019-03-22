Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSpaceX CEO Elon Musk gives students in Flint, Mich computers

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     59 mins ago in Science
Flint - Students and teachers at Doyle-Rider Elementary in Flint, Michigan got a surprise on Friday — a visit from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
According to WSMH-TV, Elon Musk was the surprise visitor at an assembly for a group of sixth- and seventh-graders from seven elementary schools in the Flint Community Schools District.
Students attending the assembly same from the following schools: Holmes STEM Academy; Neithercut Elementary; Durant-Tuuri; Mott Elementary; Eisenhower Elementary; Potter Elementary; Freeman Elementary; and Pierce Elementary.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and State Representative Sheldon Neeley were also present for the assembly which was the latest in Musk's commitment to helping the citizens of Flint. He announced in December last year he would provide $423,000 to pay for Chromebook laptops for all seventh- and eighth-graders in the school district.
The donation was made through the Elon Musk Foundation. As The Guardian writes, it is a rather secretive website that describes itself as follows: “Musk Foundation. Grants are made in support of Renewable energy research and advocacy; Human space exploration research and advocacy; Pediatric research; Science and engineering education." Musk founded the Musk Foundation in 2002.
Musk also made use of his foundation in October last year when he donated the money to pay for new water stations and water filtration for the entire Flint Community Schools district. There are more than 4,500 K-12 students in the school district.
Musk talks about technology and experimentation
The students were very surprised to meet the technology and science mogul. Musk started things out by showing the students a video showcasing Space X.
Then he talked to the students about his love of science, especially with experimenting and building things when he was a kid. Musk wanted to inspire students to shot for the stars in their ambitions and not be afraid of failures - but "to try what they want to experiment with," according to NBC25 News. Musk even talked to the students about his failures, showing them a video of his rocket "bloopers."
The big surprise came at the end of the assembly when Musk, along with Flint School Superintendent Derrick Lopez, announced that every student present at the assembly would receive a laptop. Musk also announced that two student representatives from each school will be flown out to visit the SpaceX factory in California, reports the Detroit Free Press.
More about Spacex, elon musk, Flint michigan, chromebooks, SpaceX factory visit
 
Latest News
Top News
Boeing delays test flight of Starliner crew capsule to August
Italy bus hijacker wanted kids as human shields for Africa escape: reports
Review: ‘Us’ scares audiences with a piercing reflection Special
David Hasselhoff talks about Audible book, technology and success Special
Review: Richard Marx shines at Carnegie Hall performance in New York City Special
Man develops brain infection after using cotton ear swabs
Mueller report could still damn Trump — or be a big 'nothing-burger'
Jacqueline Fisher talks 'PAW Patrol Live' at The Hulu Theater Special
New book: Digital Journal celebrates 20 years of real news
Miami Beach calls time as Spring Break party gets out of control