By By Karen Graham 20 mins ago in Science As Americans anxiously watch the spread of coronavirus variants that were first identified in Britain and South Africa, scientists are finding a number of new variants that seem to have originated in the United States. While the seven mutations are similar to the UK and South African mutations, which are more contagious, it is unknown at this time if the newly identified variants are more contagious, although it is suspected that this is likely, reports "Independent genomic surveillance programs based in New Mexico and Louisiana contemporaneously detected the rapid rise of numerous clade 20G (lineage B.1.2) infections carrying a Q677P substitution in S," according to the study authors. @macroliter made this absolutely stunning figure that shows all the mutations we see in each of the lineages



Note that as shown in the previous tweet, the Robins, Pelican & Yellowhammer stem from 20G so share many mutations by virtue of a common ancestor.



6/17 pic.twitter.com/vyxdqSchQ7 — Dr Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) February 15, 2021 The Q677P variant was first detected in the US on October 23, yet between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 19, 2021, it accounted for 27.8 percent of cases in Louisiana and 11.3 percent of all SARS-CoV-2 cases in New Mexico. "There's clearly something going on with this mutation," said Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and a co-author of the new study. While it may not be clear whether this shared mutation makes the virus variants more contagious, the one thing that can't be discounted is the fact that it appears in a gene that influences how the virus enters human cells, and that makes scientists suspicious. "I think there's a clear signature of an evolutionary benefit," Dr. Kamil said. It is hard to say whether the variants spread so easily because they are more contagious, or if this was due to holiday travel and superspreader events. Dr. Emma Hodcroft, a co-author of the study, in a tweet, said: "the mutation may offer some kind of benefit to the virus, so that when it appears (mutations appear pretty randomly) it's being positively selected, so we see its frequency growing." The study, posted on the preprint website MedRxiv on Sunday, found that seven growing lineages of the coronavirus have been spotted in states across the U.S. All seven evolved independently and have gained a mutation at the exact same spot in their genes.