By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science More than a third of all the critically endangered plant species on Earth grow from a type of seed that can’t be dried, meaning we can’t preserve them in seed vaults as an insurance policy against extinction. Kew scientist Dr. John Dickie, former Kew scientist Dr. Sarah Wyse, and former Director of Science at Kew Prof. Kathy Willis, found that conventional seed-banking is not an option for quite a number of critically endangered plant and tree species. including oak trees, mango trees, and horse chestnut trees. When they are gone - it will be permanent. Other important tree species, like avocado and cacao trees, as well as nearly half of the canopy trees in tropical forests, fall under the category of being "unbankable" species. Seed-banking for conservation "Not all the plant species can be banked in the way of dried seeds in the freezer as we do in the seed bank," says Daniel Ballesteros, who works on cryopreservation at the Millennium Seed Bank, according to Seed banks are currently the best way to conserve plants outside their natural habitats. There are 1,700 seed banks around the world that safeguard collections of food crops and many of these are exposed to natural disasters and wars. But the Norway plans to better protect a seed storage vault designed to protect the world's crops from disaster, after soaring temperatures caused water to leak Larsen, Hakon Mosvold, SCANPIX NORWAY/AFP Buried in a mountainside 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the North Pole, the vault was opened in 2008 and now contains 967,216 varieties of seeds important to countries and cultures from around the world. The vault, buried deep in the permafrost is kept at a chilly “Conventional seed banking is not suitable for all seed plants, with some species having recalcitrant seeds unable to survive the drying process and therefore incapable of being frozen,” the paper, written by scientists at the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, reads, according to Recalcitrant seeds need to keep their water content in order to grow. Think about an avocado seed. If you suspend it in a glass of water, you will soon have an avocado tree. But if you set the seed on the window sill a few weeks, then it will die. Avocado tree grown from a seed. A9l8e7n Investigating cryopreservation Knowing that species are being lost at an unprecedented rate, Wyse and Dickie developed a set of models to predict the likely seed storage behavior of species. They wanted to close the gap of knowing which of the world's most rare, endemic and economically important plants are not suitable for conservation in seed banks. Their analysis suggested that the Global Strategy for Plant Conservation (GSPC) target of conserving 75 percent of the world's threatened plant species outside of their natural habitat by 2020 is practically impossible. The team's analysis argues in favor of using cryopreservation - a form of preservation using liquid nitrogen which offers a potential long-term storage solution for recalcitrant seeds. Cryopreservation involves removing the plant embryo from the rest of the seed, then freezing it at very low temperatures in liquid nitrogen. Kew has championed the use of cryopreservation for a number of years at its world-famous Millennium Seed Bank (MSB) at Wakehurst. Kew is planning on developing a generic protocol for the banking of recalcitrant seeds and to kick-start large-scale use of cryopreservation. The Millennium Seed Bank Project buildings at Wakehurst Place, West Sussex, England. (May 16, 2014). Photo by DAVID ILIFF (CC BY-SA 4.0) The MSB already has almost 40,000 wild plant species, which are stored, dried and kept at -20C in the vaults. MSB's seeds collections manager, Janet Terry says that oftentimes when they get a shipment of seeds, they don't know their full value as foods, fuels or medicines. "We don't know what's in them," she says. "But the really important thing is that with our changing climate - we collect and preserve these things before they're gone - and then we can use them for any purpose we can find for them." Dickie says that the study shows "we need greater international effort to understand and apply alternative techniques like cryopreservation which have the potential to conserve many more species from extinction." 